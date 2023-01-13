Wendy Duan met alleged murderer on dating app, mom says

A Texas elementary school teacher who was found dead in her backyard reportedly met her alleged killer on a dating app just a week before she was shot to death, it was revealed on Friday.

Wendy Duan’s boyfriend Charvas Thompson was arrested Wednesday in Louisiana, over 260 miles from where he allegedly shot her multiple times in her Sugar Land backyard last week.

The two had only been dating for a week before Thompson took Duan’s life, the victim’s mother, who did want to be identified, told KHOU 11.

They had met on the “MeetMe” dating app, which made Duan’s mother uncomfortable.

The distraught mother said she had a bad feeling about Thompson and warned Duan about the danger of meeting a stranger online.

“She showed me the picture,” Duan’s mother said. “I don’t know his name. She just saying, ‘Do you like him?’ I said ‘no.’”

Despite her strong intuition, Duan’s mother never imagined her daughter would end up dead.

“It’s unbelievable,” she said.

Charvas Thompson was arrested and charged in the killing.

“The guy is very evil. He took her life away. I hope this guy gets the full legal punishment.”

Duan was a third-grade language arts teacher with the Alief Independent School District and was named English as a Second Language (ESL) Teacher of the Year in December 2021.

According to her mother, Duan was a dedicated teacher who put her students first.

“Every Thursday she asks me to go to dollar store to buy gifts for kids,” she said.

Thompson is in the process of being extradited back to Texas. An arrest warrant was issued Sunday charging him with murder and setting his bond at $500,000.