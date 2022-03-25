Wendi McLendon-Covey Signs New Deal, Paving Way For Season 10 Renewal At ABC – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: The Goldbergs star Wendi McLendon-Covey has closed a new deal to return to the popular ABC family comedy, from Sony Pictures TV. The network is yet to make a renewal decision but, with McLendon-Covey on board, a pickup appears likely.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders

photo: Leslie Alejandro



Securing key onscreen talent is a crucial step for long-running series as they seek renewals. The studios behind ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and the CW’s The Flash recently went through the process, re-signing Ellen Pompeo and Grant Gustin, respectively, before the series received pickups for next season.

If the Adam F. Goldberg-created Goldbergs is renewed, it will join a very exclusive club of live-action broadcast comedies that have gone to double-digit runs; it is the longest running live-action network comedy series currently on the air.

Noone would comment but I hear McLendon-Covey’s new deal includes a sizable bump and an option for a second year.

A standout from the start and the heart of the show, McLendon-Covey has emerged as the lead of The Goldbergs following a trying year, during which the comedy lost two core cast members, George Segal, who died last spring, and Jeff Garlin, who exited in December following multiple misconduct allegations and HR investigations.

It was McLendon-Covey who spoke for the show in January, confirming to fans that The Goldbergs has received an order for four additional episodes to bring its current ninth season to 22 episodes.

In addition to starring in The Goldbergs, earning two Critics Choice TV Award nominations for her performance as Beverly, McLendon-Covey is an executive producer on the show.

The ’80s-set series, which has been a reliable performer for ABC and an anchor of the network’s Wednesday comedy lineup, also stars Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia and Sam Lerner.

The Goldbergs, which crossed the 200-episode mark this season, is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television.

McLendon-Covey is repped by UTA, John Carrabino Management and Yorn, Levine, Barnes.