Welsh driver calls horse rider ‘middle class t—t’ for allegedly blocking road

A horse rider in a small Welsh village filmed a scary confrontation she had with a driver who accused her of slowing him down, called her a “middle class t–t” and ripped her riding companion as “Miss HRT Karen.”

The incident occurred on a trail that the video maker and her fellow rider frequent a “couple of times a week” in Peterson-super-Elly, a village of less than 900 people not far from Cardiff.

“This car came towards us so we asked him to slow down,” one of the equestrians told WalesOnline.

“Drivers hate horses on the road, but we were in the middle of the countryside.”

The exchange quickly deteriorated. While the riders claimed the driver “nearly killed” them, he can be heard insisting he “didn’t come anywhere near” the horses.

He proceeded to hurl his profane “t–t” comment and other insults.

The driver can also be heard saying the rider was “talking like you’ve got b—-cks in your mouth” before claiming he didn’t need to slow down for horses by law.

“It’s a courtesy that people slow down for horses,” he jeered.

“It doesn’t matter anyway as I didn’t see you coming.”

Despite his aggressiveness, the man had false information: According to WalesOnline, Point 215 of the UK Highway Code specifically instructs motorists to slow down “to a maximum of 10 mph” when they see a horse on the road.

The video ends with the riders and the driver parting ways. While the rider who filmed the confrontation initially found it funny, she told the news outlet that she felt “intimidated” by the man.

The Welsh incident is far from the only recent instance of horsing around. Just yesterday, The Post reported on an intrepid horseman who took his horse through a McDonald’s drive-thru in East London.

“We was hungry, man,” the rider, known as “The Blessed Equestrian” on TikTok, told his viewers.