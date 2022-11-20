Wells Fargo Tries Something New (and Customer Friendly)

For many Americans, living from paycheck-to-paycheck is a fact of life.

Saving a bit of money at the end of the month in order to afford the next month’s rent is typically a significant financial challenge.

Other bills such as cars, power, insurance, phones and internet connectivity require payments that need to be timed delicately in order to avoid penalties such as late fees or service shut-offs.

Then groceries, gas and maybe even a bit of entertainment add to growing monthly budgets.

For many people, rising credit card debt creates more pressure on their ability to make those payments.