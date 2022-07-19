Wells Fargo Slashes AMD’s Price Target By 7%: Find Out Why

Benzinga

Here’s Why This Analyst Slashed Block’s Price Target By 38% Ahead Of Its Q2 Results

RBC Capital Markets analyst Daniel R. Perlin reiterated Outperform rating on Block, Inc (NYSE: SQ), slashing the price target from $147 to $91, given the market’s re-rating of high-growth stocks and more cautious macro view into 2H/22. As with last quarter, SQ has lots of moving parts, with near-term consumer data remaining healthy, albeit sequentially slowing, and inflationary pressures starting to show signs of crowding out spending for lower-income consumers, he noted. For Q2, he modeled $1.7