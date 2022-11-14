Wells Fargo Faces Huge Fine After Latest Scandal

Wells Fargo Faces Huge Fine After Latest Scandal

If you’re banking with the San Francisco-based mega-bank Wells Fargo  (WFC) – Get Free Report, you’ve likely noticed that the company just can’t seem to stay out of hot water. The last few months have seen the bank’s name in headlines for a lot of very no-good reasons.

Most recently, the bank came under fire from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for its use of the fast-cash bank-to-bank transfer service known as Zelle. The service was created in a partnership between several major banks, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America  (BAC) – Get Free Report  , JP Morgan Chase  (JPM) – Get Free Report, and more to offer a transfer option similar to that of PayPal  (PYPL) – Get Free Report.