Wells Fargo Embroiled in Yet Another Scandal

Wells Fargo Embroiled in Yet Another Scandal

by

Sending money to family or making a rent payment through Zelle has many perks — it is immediate and does not come with the fees commanded by many traditional e-transfers.

The instant payment service was launched in 2017 as a collaboration between Bank of America  (BACXL) , JP Morgan Chase  (JPM) – Get Free Report, and Wells Fargo  (WFC) – Get Free Report. Along with being faster than a traditional transfer, Zelle was presented as a way to go directly between two people’s banks rather than through an external fintech company like PayPal  (PYPL) – Get Free Report or Venmo.