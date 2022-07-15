Wells Fargo Earnings to Show if Banks Are Under Pressure

Text size





The turbulent bank earnings season continues Friday with

Wells Fargo



(WFC) providing another glimpse into the health of the banking sector.

Going into earnings, analyst expectations were already low. The San Francisco-based bank is expected to earn $0.80 per share on revenue of $17.5 billion. In the year-ago quarter Wells Fargo saw profits of $1.38 per share on $20.3 billion in revenue.

The projected year-over-year decline in revenue reflects several economic headwinds including decreases in mortgage banking and market-related revenue, analyst Susan Roth Katzke of

Credit Suisse



wrote in a report this week.

Banks have had to navigate a challenging second quarter. The Federal Reserve’s rapid rate-hiking plans were supposed to be a boon for lenders. Higher interest rates mean banks earn a wider spread on the interest they earn on loans and the interest they pay out in deposits. Wells Fargo, with its larger loan book, is thought to be a major beneficiary of rising rates. But when rates rise too quickly, investors worry that a recession is on the horizon, which would hurt banks due to rising defaults and lower loan demand.

Wall Street already got a taste of the challenges banks face when

JPMorgan Chase



(JPM) and Morgan Stanley (MS) posted second quarter results that missed expectations on Thursday. Both banks suffered from capital markets activity freezing up amid recent volatility. But JPMorgan’s results were further complicated by comments chief executive Jamie Dimon made about the headwinds facing the economy including inflation, rising interest rates, and the effects of the war in Ukraine.

Wells Fargo shares are down nearly 20% this year, matching the drop in the

SPDR S&P Bank ETF



(KBE). Investors have been hopeful that the bank is in recovery mode after years of underperformance due to its fake accounts scandal from 2016.

Citigroup



(C) also reports results on Friday.

Bank of America



(BAC) and

Goldman Sachs



(GS) will release their second-quarter results Monday.

