‘Welcome To Sweetie Pie’s’ Star Tim Norman Sentenced To Life In Prison – The Hamden Journal

One of the stars of OWN’s hit reality series Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday, according to AP and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

James “Tim” Norman was convicted on three counts last September related to the death of his nephew, who was also on the show. Those charges included two federal murder-for-hire counts and one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, according to the Post-Dispatch.

The panel concluded that Norman hired two people to kill his nephew Andre Montgomery, who was 21, on March 14, 2016. They also found that Norman later tried to cash a $450,000 life-insurance policy taken out on his nephew months earlier.

The prosecution alleged that Norman paid an exotic dancer $10,000 to to lure Montgomery to the murder site. They further alleged that Norman paid another man $5,000 to kill Montgomery. Both the dancer and the alleged shooter testified against the reality TV star.

Family members of the victim, including his mother, Michell Griggs, asked that Norman be sentenced to life in prison, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. A U.S. District handed down two life sentences, calling the murder-for-hire plot “a cold-blooded, incredibly premeditated, planned execution of your nephew.”