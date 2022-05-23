‘Welcome To Provincetown’ Podcast Set From Rococo Punch, Room Tone & Stitcher – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Podcast companies Stitcher, Rococo Punch and Room Tone have teamed up on a new reality podcast that explores the drama and dreams of seven people in an iconic LGBTQ community at the end of the world.

The three companies are launching Welcome to Provincetown, which documents the lives of several eclectic, vivacious residents of the idyllic, two-street beach town known for its community of actors, artists, drag queens, playwrights, and authors.

The series is hosted by Mitra Kaboli, the producer of The Heart and ESPN’s 30 for 30.

It will follow seven locals, each with their own agenda, in the small, picturesque town of Provincetown, MA. These include Qya, the summer’s ‘It Girl,’ a performer gracing every stage and a few sand dunes in town; Sonny, a newcomer to P-Town who is spending his summer trying to get laid; Kristen, Ethan and Star from Summer of Sass, a program that brings 18-20 year-olds from oppressive communities to live, Jay, a legendary artist and longtime resident who uses his septic tank as a makeshift oasis; and Brian, a recently divorced, newly arrived bear that is rebuilding his life in the area.

Welcome to Provincetown is produced by Kaboli and Emily Forman. Story editing is by Stitcher’s Gianna Palmer. Executive producers are John Perotti and Jessica Alpert for Rococo Punch, and Ben Riskin and Bianca Grimshaw for Room Tone. Kameel Stanley is the executive producer of Witness Docs.

Sirius’ ad sales team SXM Media has exclusive global ad sales rights for Welcome to Provincetown.

“Room Tone develops projects that delight listeners and defy expectations of what can be achieved in sound. Our first, Welcome to Provincetown, offers unconventional stories and a fresh approach to the medium,” said Ben Riskin, co-founder of Room Tone. “Partnering with Rococo Punch and Mitra Kaboli, was a natural fit based on their collective experience making stories about complex and nuanced livesand I’m so pleased to have Stitcher on board to help bring it all together.”

“We started Rococo Punch with the goal of making memorable podcasts that transport listeners out of the studio and into another place,” said John Perotti, co-founder of Rococo Punch. “Tapping into the world of reality has been years in the making for us and when Room Tone reached out, we knew the sounds and stories of Provincetown could deliver that experience for listeners, with its unique backdrop and one-of-a- kind characters.”

“Welcome to Provincetown is unlike anything that has come before it,” says Kameel Stanley, Executive Producer of Witness Docs. “Room Tone and Rococo Punch have put such care into giving listeners a compelling glimpse into a summer in this iconic destination – bringing to life not just the characters that inhabit it, but also the town itself. With our Witness Docs team, we’re honored to help them bring this series to listeners everywhere.”