‘Welcome to Chippendales’ EP Robert Siegel Inks Overall Deal w 20th TV – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Welcome to Chippendales writer, executive producer and co-showrunner Robert Siegel has signed a multi-year overall with 20th Television, the studio behind the Hulu limited series starring Kumail Nanjiani, which premieres today on Hulu.

This marks Siegel’s second consecutive true-crime limited series for Hulu, following Pam & Tommy, which he created and executive produced.

Under the 20th TV pact, which was made a little while ago, Siegel will develop, write and executive produce series for all platforms.

Siegel is executive producing Welcome to Chippendales, about the creation and downfall of Chippendales, with Dylan Sellers, Jenni Konner, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily Gordon, Rajiv Joseph, Mehar Sethi, Matt Shakman and Nora Silver. In addition to Nanjiani, the series stars Dan Stevens, Murray Bartlett, Juliette Lewis and Annaleigh Ashford.

“Rob is a brilliant storyteller and a vivid world builder, with a preternatural ability to tap deeply into the zeitgeist to tell nuanced, provocative and wildly entertaining stories,” said Karey Burke, President, 20th Television. “From Pam & Tommy to our limited series Welcome to Chippendales for Hulu, we are so excited to have Rob join our studio family, and are looking forward to developing projects with him in the years to come.”

Prior to Pam & Tommy, which received 10 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Siegel was known for his feature work, including writing the Darren Aronofsky feature The Wrestler for which he received a WGA Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be officially joining the 20th Television family,” said Siegel. “I’ve had the best experience working with Karey and the rest of the gang over there on Welcome to Chippendales and can’t wait to do it again and again.”

Siegel is repped by UTA and attorney Andrew Hurwitz at Franklin Kurnit Klein and Selz.