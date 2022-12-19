Weinstein Verdict An “Indication Of Our Commitment To Justice” – The Hamden Journal

Hollywood Commission chairperson Anita Hill responded today to the conviction of Harvey Weinstein on three sex crime charges by a Los Angeles jury that could mean a sentence of 18 to 24 years behind bars for the Oscar-winning producer. Many of Weinstein’s accusers have said they were lured to hotel-room meetings that they thought were business-related, but turned out to be predicates for assault.

“The Weinstein verdict is a much-needed indication of our commitment to justice and individual accountability. But it is only one case, despite its profile and significance. Real progress toward safer and more equitable workplaces requires acknowledging the institutional practices and industry culture that tolerate abuse, discrimination, harassment and bullying,” wrote Hill who, of course, was at the center of accusations of workplace harassment against Supreme Court Judge Clarence Thomas during his confirmation hearing.

Hill stressed the need for continued work “to eliminate these behaviors.”

Chaired by Hill and founded by board members Kathleen Kennedy and Nina Shaw, the Hollywood Commission was formed in 2017 to bring together entertainment executives, independent experts, and advisors to take the necessary collective steps toward tackling the culture of abuse and power disparity in the industry.

“While holding Individuals accountable demonstrates our collective commitment to meaningful change, the entertainment industry needs to be equally focused on holding our institutions accountable.”

Here is Hill’s full statement:

