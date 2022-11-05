Weight woes abound ahead of Marina Rodriguez-Amanda Lemos card

A record-tying four fighters missed weight for UFC Vegas 64, which is Saturday at Apex on the UFC campus in Las Vegas. But it’s also going to be remembered as the card in which a presidential election nearly canceled a fight.

Three Brazilian women — Amanda Lemos, Tamires Vidal and Polyana Viana — were forced to miss their first flight from Brazil to Las Vegas because of the run-off in the presidential election in Brazil, where former president Lula da Silva returned to power by defeating incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. Protesters forced flights to

The women, who had to cut weight, didn’t get to Las Vegas until late Wednesday. It made things hectic, particularly for Lemos, who fights Marina Rodriguez in the main event.

“It was very difficult,” Lemos said. “It was a bit stressful at the airport. We spent the night at the airport.”

Lemos, who is ranked seventh at strawweight, three spots behind No. 4 Rodriguez, managed to do her part, though, and hit weight. She came in at 114.5, a half-pound under the championship limit on a day when four of her peers missed. Rodriguez came in at 115.5, a half-pound under the non-title fight limit.

“They always told me I must have something different,” Lemos said, which she proved by hitting weight despite all the distractions.

Nevertheless, Lemos is a fairly sizeable -170 underdog to Rodriguez at BetMGM. Rodriguez is a -210 favorite. Won’t go the distance is a -135 favorite and will go the distance is a +105 underdog.

UFC Vegas 64: Four fighters miss weight

Grant Dawson missed his mark of 156 for his bout with Mark Madsen, coming in at 157.5. Madsen hit 155 on the number. That was a bout that UFC president Dana White featured on his “If you don’t know” segment on Instagram, where he picks lesser-known fights and advises fans to pay close attention to them.

Dawson was fined 30 percent of his purse.

Benito Lopez came in at 138.5, two-and-a-half over the bantamweight maximum for a non-title fight of 136, and was fined 20 percent of his purse. His opponent, Mario Bautista, made it at 135.5 pounds.

Carlos Candelario came in at 128.5, missing the flyweight limit of 126 for his bout with Jake Hadley. He paid a 20 percent purse fine.

Ramona Pascual was 137, a pound over the bantamweight limit, and was fined 20 percent of her purse. Vidale came in under the limit, despite her travel issues, and was 134.

Shanna Young (R) had to cut her long hair, but she made weight on the third try for her fight Saturday against Miranda Maverick. (Photo by Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Shanna Young makes it, barely

Shanna Young came in overweight on her first two attempts for her fight with Miranda Maverick, who was on the money at 125.5. After the second miss, Young had her long hair cut, which went down the middle of her back, and hit the mark at 126.

As a result, Young wasn’t fined.

However, the Maverick-Young fight had been supposed to have been held Aug. 20 at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City. Young was briefly hospitalized during her weight cut and the fight was moved to Saturday. It seems she may have to move up a class soon.

Maverick a massive favorite

Maverick is a -600 favorite to defeat Young, who is +425 at BetMGM. Maverick is the biggest favorite on the card.

Bautista, at -300 to defeat Lopez, is the second biggest favorite on the card. Lopez is at +240.

Marina Rodriguez-Amanda Lemos main card, odds (Start time 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

All odds via BetMGM.

Women’s strawweight: Marina Rodriguez (-225) vs. Amanda Lemos (+180)

Welterweight: Neil Magny (-115) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (-105)

Heavyweight: Chase Sherman (-135) vs. Josh Parisian (+110)

Flyweight: Tagir Ulanbekov (-225) vs. Nate Maness (+190)

Lightweight Grant Dawson (-225) vs. Mark Madsen (+190)

Marina Rodriguez-Amanda Lemos prelims, odds (Start time 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+)