Weekend Update Dings Fox News, Rupert Murdoch & Donald Trump – The Hamden Journal

Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” with Colin Jost and Michael Che took multiple swings at Fox News and Donald Trump on the show.

After Jost introduced a topic about a study that revealed that a child throws a tantrum an average of four times a week.

“Weeknights on Fox,” Jost quipped as an image of Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson appeared.

Che followed up with news that Rupert Murdoch’s engagement to Ann Lesley Smith had been called off.

“She got cold feet after Murdoch passed his physical,” Che joked.

A bulk of the jokes at the beginning of the segment focus on Trump’s arraignment where he was indicted with 34 felony charges.

Jost called Trump’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, “Phony Soprano” in reference to The Sopranos’ lead character.

Tacopina said that he didn’t believe his client would get a fair trial in Manhattan, something which Jost agreed with saying, “Even the courtroom sketch artist seems to hate him.”

“I thought Trump looked perfectly nice,” Jost continued. “He had blended his foundation, stapled down his hair, but then he drew him like the Mud monster from Scooby-Doo.”

Che continued roasting Trump going on about his speech at his Florida residence saying, “There was a really dark cloud over our beloved country.” Che then added, “Which is also what he called Obama.”

Trump’s daughters Ivanka and Tiffany were also the punchline of a joke.

“Since Donald Trump’s indictment, his daughter Ivanka has been absent and his other daughter Tiffany is trying to take her place by his side,” Che started and then added, “Just as soon as she gets through security.”