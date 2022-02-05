Weekend schedule for NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum

The offseason is over for NASCAR.
Teams get to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum today and cars will be on the quarter-mile paved track Saturday, leading to Sunday’s 150-lap Clash at the Coliseum.
The wunderground.com forecast calls for sunny conditions each day:
Here is the weekend schedule:
(All times are Eastern)
Friday, Feb. 4
5 – 8 p.m. – Cup garage open
Saturday, Feb. 5
10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. – Cup garage open
12:30 – 2:30 p.m. – Cup practice (Teams divided into three groups. Each group gets three eight-minute sessions) (FS2, MRN)
8:30 p.m. – Cup qualifying (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday, Feb. 6
10:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens
3 p.m. – First of four heat races/25 laps each (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
4:10 p.m. – First of two Last Chance Qualifying races/50 laps each (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
6 p.m. – Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum/150 laps (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
