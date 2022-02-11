Weekend forecasts has unseasonably warm weather in the west & a blizzard watch in the northeast

Quartz

The problem with the Beijing Olympics hydrogen bus fleet

China is betting big on hydrogen fuel, and is using the Winter Olympics as a showcase for the technology. The Olympic torch burned a hydrogen flame, and more than 1,000 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, emitting nothing but water vapor and warm air, are plying the roads between Beijing’s Olympics venues. To power the fleet of hydrogen fuel cell buses, oil company Shell worked with Zhangjiakou City Transport to develop a 20 megawatt (MW) green hydrogen facility in Zhangjiakou, northwest of Beijing.