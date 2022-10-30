Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Amon-Ra St. Brown attempts to get back on track against the Dolphins, DeAndre Hopkins crashes the top-12 party following his 10-catch return, and Chris Olave welcomes himself back to the top 20.

Updated 10/30 at 9:30 AM ET. Added DK Metcalf. Moved Tyler Lockett down.

Week 8 Receivers

WR Notes: The 49ers permitted 19 Week 4 targets to Cooper Kupp. … Tyreek Hill has reached 12 targets in 5-of-7 appearances. One of only two pass defenses to allow more than eight yards per attempt, the Lions are going to have their hands full. … Predictably regressing to his elite mean, Ja’Marr Chase had two scores of 30-plus yards in Week 7. The Browns have no potential answers as far as I can see. That will change if Denzel Ward (concussion) finally gets cleared. … Coming off bye, Justin Jefferson will be facing a Cardinals defense that has allowed just one 100-yard day to any wideout this season. It did come in Week 7 against Chris Olave. … Easy to run on and routinely in negative game script, the Packers are somehow handing out the fewest passing yards in the league. With the Bills 11.5-point home favorites, Stefon Diggs could struggle for his usual volume. Working in his favor is an offense that never takes its foot off the gas and is always in “prove a point” mode.

Let’s do a little point chasing with DeAndre Hopkins, who looked as healthy as he has in two years for his Week 7 return. Only four teams are allowing more weekly passing yards than the Vikings and no defense is permitting more yards per pass attempt (8.4). Hopkins didn’t have trouble reintegrating into the Cardinals’ system in Week 7, he was the system. … A.J. Brown hasn’t spiked a game since Week 1. Perhaps that will change against the Steelers’ injured and struggling secondary. Mike Tomlin’s defense did rally for a strong effort against the Dolphins. … Reeling from the worst drop by any pass catcher all season, Mike Evans is nevertheless coming off a 15-target effort. The Ravens are a soft-landing matchup. … Battling through a hamstring ailment, Tyler Lockett could be the only show in town against the Giants with DK Metcalf doubtful with a knee issue. 10-12 targets is probably Lockett’s floor. … No longer seeing meaningful touches in the run game and posting underwhelming receiving numbers, Deebo Samuel finds himself at a bit of a crossroads in an offense implementing yet another YAC stud in Christian McCaffrey. To make matters worse, he has a hamstring issue. A likely slugfest in the Rams might not be the matchup to get Samuel off the schneid if he suits up.

Amon-Ra St. Brown joined a growing legion of not-concussed — allegedly — players to have to sit out in Week 7. If there is a silver lining, it’s that it bought his ankle another week to heal up. The Dolphins and their accompanying 51.5 over/under are a potential eruption spot. … Tee Higgins posted 93 yards and was the Bengals’ No. 3 receiver in Week 7. With their pass rate over expectation exceeding 20 percent each of the past two weeks, the Bengals could be implementing an offense that dramatically increases Higgins’ already high floor and ceiling. … As feared, the Cowboys remained conservative despite Dak Prescott’s Week 7 return. Now they find themselves as huge home favorites against a Bears defense more permissive on the ground than through the air. CeeDee Lamb could have to wait yet another week for his long-awaited breakout. … One of the signature boom/bust wideouts of the first half of the season, Jaylen Waddle has the same boom setup as every other skill player in Lions/Dolphins. … Speaking of boom/bust, Gabe Davis might be the new prototype. Despite his ever-present threat of downside, a healthy Davis has the kind of upside that can’t be left outside the top 20.

Fresh off busting Vance Joseph’s defense for the most productive game by any opposing wideout this season — the Cardinals have faced Cooper Kupp and Davante Adams, amongst others — Chris Olave will be encountering a more forgiving Raiders D. With neither Michael Thomas (foot) nor Jarvis Landry (ankle) yet to resume practicing, Olave continues to face zero target competition. … The Colts’ passing volume is going to decrease under Sam Ehlinger. The hope for Michael Pittman is that his target share consolidates and stabilizes in what should be a dramatically-simplified offensive approach. … As hoped, Taylor Heinicke’s return immediately spiked Terry McLaurin’s target share and produced his best all-around game of the year. Heinicke makes for inherent volatility — he’s not very good — but unlike Carson Wentz, he will at least consistently throw the ball to his best receiver. … Coming off his first big all-around game since Week 3, Christian Kirk has a humdinger of a London matchup in the Broncos’ Patrick Surtain. Surtain has proven to be the rare cornerback matchup worth adjusting the rankings for. … Allen Lazard (shoulder) appears on the wrong side of questionable. In theory, that’s good for Romeo Doubs, but the Packers’ confidence in their rookie wideout seems to be a new low heading into Week 8.

Supposedly on the trade block, Jerry Jeudy has out-gained Courtland Sutton 256-163 as the Broncos’ offense has gone off the rails the past four weeks. Sutton maintains the Week 8 rankings advantage solely because Russell Wilson is returning, and despite Jeudy’s recent production, there has been little indication Russ is prepared to change WR1 horses mid-stream. … This might be the final week I rank Diontae Johnson’s junk volume over George Pickens’ increasingly-evident upside. … Nowhere close to 100 percent healthy on a short week in an offense that seems desperate to recommit to the run, this WR3 ranking is probably generous for Rashod Bateman. It’s just hard to shake the notion that Bateman can change games and fantasy matchups on only one catch. … Quickly consolidating targets in the Giants’ undermanned offense, Wan’Dale Robinson has a potential blow-up spot in the Seahawks’ defense. … *Allen Robinson has one good game* Allen Robinson gets another shot as a WR4. Getting a little healthier, the 49ers could go either way as a matchup. … Donovan Peoples-Jones’ volume has proven sticky enough to keep him in the top 48 on a weekly basis. … Drake London has five targets in two weeks. There’s a 41.0 total for ATL/CAR. No thanks.