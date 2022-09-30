Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

It’s NFL season and that means you’ve got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you’ll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app.

Davante Adams hopes to shake his yardage slump against the Broncos, Christian Kirk readies for battle with Darius Slay, and Mike Evans returns on Sunday Night Football vs. the Chiefs.

Updated 9/30 at 2:15 PM ET. Removed Amon-Ra St. Brown and Michael Thomas.

Week 4 Receivers

WR Notes: I don’t really think there is anything wrong with Ja’Marr Chase or Justin Jefferson. It is just impossible to deny WR1 overall Stefon Diggs against a Ravens defense that keeps getting stuck in one shootout after another and is allowing a league-worst 353 passing yards per game as a result. … As for Chase vs. Jefferson, I will lean Chase even though the Dolphins have Xavien Howard to deploy. CIN/MIA is a potential Thursday night barnburner while the Vikings and Saints are both looking ragged before a transcontinental trip to London Town. … So, uhh, Davante Adams isn’t going to keep getting out-produced by Mack Hollins, right? Josh McDaniels’ strange brew has the Raiders 0-3. He’s at least had the decency to get Adams a score each time out. … Continuing his ascension unabated, Amon-Ra St. Brown seems unbothered by his ankle issue. With D’Andre Swift (shoulder, ankle) unlikely to play, ARSB’s touches aren’t about to get lower value. … How good has Mike McDaniel’s scheme been? Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are 1-2 in yards per route run. They’re also both top five in average PPR points. The Bengals’ pass defense has decent rate stats, but that is after dates with Mitch Trubisky, Cooper Rush and Joe Flacco. Eli Apple hasn’t seen anything like this in 2022.

A.J. Brown has been out-gained 249-154 by DeVonta Smith over the past two weeks. To me, the takeaway there is 154. Even as Smith has gone nuclear, Brown has gone at least 5/69 each of his past two games. Smith’s establishment of threat probably means good things instead of bad. As for Smith, he’s knocked down the WR3 door but hasn’t quite barged in on WR2 yet. It’s a jumbled scene in the WR18-34 space. … Deebo Samuel has gone back-to-back games without a rushing score for only the second time since becoming Deebo Samuel: American Legend. Perhaps regression is possible after all. The real concern could be Samuel’s touches becoming lower value as Jimmy Garoppolo continues his descent, and opposing defenses responding in kind to Jimmy G with increasingly little respect. … Finally all the way back to his pre-injury form, Courtland Sutton has not been pushed by Jerry Jeudy. The Raiders are a juicy Week 4 matchup. … Michael Pittman picked up where he left off in Week 3. A badly-struggling Titans defense is surrendering the fifth most receiver fantasy points. … Tee Higgins has played Ja’Marr Chase to a production standstill. There should be plenty of targets to go around against the Dolphins.

Mike Evans returns against the Chiefs, and not a moment too soon for Tom Brady. Sitting on a disappointing 11 targets through two games, Evans could double that total on Sunday Night Football. … Sixth in receiver targets (32), CeeDee Lamb is just 38th in yards per route run (1.75). We have to keep betting on the usage even if the efficiency has not been there. A Commanders defense hemorrhaging the third most receiver fantasy points is a good spot for Lamb to get that latter number up. … Christian Kirk has gone at least 6/72 all three times out. Darius Slay will be his toughest test of the young season, but fantasy managers are looking at a strong scoring environment in PHI/JAX. … Despite a “prayer yards” rep with Jameis Winston, Chris Olave has turned his ridiculous down-field usage into a solid 2.39 yards per route run. He’s also turned the air yards into the seventh most actual yards in football (268). The Vikings have been rolling out the red carpet for enemy wideouts, and it’s hard to believe Olave’s raw targets are going to decrease with Michael Thomas (toe) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) both banged up.

Marquise Brown has 20 catches for 208 yards over the past two weeks. Even if Rondale Moore (hamstring) finally returns, I am not expecting coach Kliff Kingsbury to have any better ideas. If Moore does play, we would have to assume it affects Greg Dortch far more than Hollywood. … The Chargers are in need of a reset. With everyone already a bit banged up, I would not be surprised to see a ground commitment vs. the Texans’ No. 32 run defense. Keenan Allen (hamstring) could be eased back in, and it probably won’t be a ceiling day for Mike Williams with Vegas installing the Chargers as decisive-but-not-prohibitive five-point favorites for a 44-totaled showdown in Houston. … This feels low for Drake London. It’s just kind of an admission that there is only so much ceiling to go around in this offense, and the impressive rookie must share it with Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson. … Jacoby Brissett is making things happen with Amari Cooper that Derek Carr and Dak Prescott failed to do. What can Kevin Stefanski do for you? Shockingly headed into one of the highest-totaled games of Week 4, Coop has some WR2 juice.

Averaging a ridiculous 28.3 yards per grab, Rashod Bateman is 17th in receiving (226) despite catching only eight passes. The volume is going to kick up if this offense keeps operating the way it has been through three contests, and the Bills are a perfect opportunity to go spiked-week hunting. … Garrett Wilson is the WR15 by average PPR points. In a perfect world, he would already be locked into the top 20. Instead, we have the Jets swapping out cooked-gunslinger Joe Flacco for mysterious second-year pro Zach Wilson. It is very much up for debate if the Jets will keep up their fast-paced, high-attempt passing ways. I still think it is worth betting on Wilson’s upside over most of the other wideouts in his WR3 zone. … The Cardinals are a get-right spot for D.J. Moore. We just don’t know if that sort of thing even matters anymore for Moore considering his quarterback play. Perhaps this is too dramatic of a plunge, but do you really think he deserves a WR2 rank? … The time has come to bet on Romeo Doubs’ ceiling over Allen Lazard’s floor. … If Jakobi Meyers (knee) returns, his short-area game will undoubtedly be Brian Hoyer’s focus over DeVante Parker’s sideline prowess.