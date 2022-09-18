Week 3 brings dog-eat-dog games for Michigan football, MSU

You might say the Big Ten had it … ruff on Saturday.

Well, not during the daylight in Ann Arbor, where Jim Harbaugh’s bite was just big as his bark as Michigan football took on the Huskies of Connecticut with a convincing (in case the $1.8 million check U-M cut UConn didn’t tell you enough about the two teams) 59-0 victory.

In Evanston, however, the mid-day outlook was a little darker as the Southern Illinois Salukis — that’s a type of greyhound more common to the Middle East, in case you skipped the past few Westminster Dog Shows — took a bite out of Northwestern, 31-24, in a game controlled by SIU in the second half.

And, of course, Michigan State football had a bone to pick with the Huskies of Washington after the Dawgs’ — not to be confused with the “Spartan Dawgs” of MSU lore — thorough 39-28 chomping in Seattle. (In which we learned the answer to the eternal question, “Who let the dogs out?” to be: Michael Penix Jr. fur-ever.)

Wolverines running back Tavierre Dunlap (22) runs the ball against the Connecticut Huskies during the second half action at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Sept.17, 2022.

And yes, that seems like a lot of dog puns to pack into four paragraphs, but considering there are seven FBS schools (out of 131) and 13* FCS schools (out of 130) with a dog as mascot — ranging from the Great Danes of Albany to the Terriers of Wofford — and three of those 20 landed as nonconference opponents in a single week? Well, the Big Ten football Misery Index would just be, er, paws-itively mutts if we let it go by unnoticed.

(*It goes up to 14 FCS schools if we count the Leathernecks of Western Illinois, who sported a bulldog-looking logo in their 62-0 loss to Minnesota last week.)

Shoot, even future Big Ten member USC got in on the fur-reaching action with a dog-gone good time fencing in the Bulldogs of Fresno State, 45-17. What a bunch of copy … cats.

But back to the Wolverines, who certainly took the path of leash resistance Saturday as seven players completed a pass and 11 players registered a rush against the Huskies. That’s one big kennel, even if maybe the Wolverines should be narrowing the QB competition, rather than expanding it, despite Cade McNamara’s injury. It’s a good first step for the Maize and Blue — OK, third step, but who’s counting Colorado State and Hawaii, anyway? — toward conquering their fear of dogs that popped up in the College Football Playoff, too.

Or, at least a fear of Bulldogs — of the Georgia variety. Then again, after taming their first three foes of 2022 by a combined 166-17 score, the Wolverines should face a lot more ‘dogs this season. Underdogs, that is. At least until the final game of the regular season, when Michigan heads to Columbus looking for its first win at Ohio State since 2000. But that’s a furry tale for another time, we suppose.

Before then, let’s run through the misery index, from least miserable to most in Week 3:

14.Penn State: W, 41-12, over Auburn

Record: 3-0, 1-0 Big Ten. Last week’s ranking: 9.

Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin, a former SEC coach himself (yes, Vanderbilt still counts), got to talk up some B1G/SEC history Saturday: “There haven’t been too many teams in the history of the Big Ten to come on the road and get a win in the SEC,” Franklin said. “So we’re very, very proud of that.” We didn’t go back quite that far, but over the past 40 seasons, we count just four other than PSU: Michigan in 1985 at South Carolina, Northwestern in 2010 at Vandy, Indiana in 2014 at Missouri and Purdue in 2017 at Missouri.

Ohio State defensive lineman Zach Harrison chases Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn out of the pocket during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

13. Ohio State: W, 77-21, over Toledo

Record: 3-0, 0-0. Last week: 14.

We’re not saying the Buckeyes ran up the score — against a team from Up North Of Columbus, wearing kinda maize and kinda blue gear — but we’re not not saying it either, especially after coach Ryan “Hang a Hundred On ‘Em” Day apparently went into rage-mode: “There are a few things here we’ve got to clean up for sure going into conference play, but suddenly you look at the scoreboard, and we’re proud of what we did.”

12. Michigan: W, 59-0, over Connecticut

Record: 3-0, 0-0. Last week: 13.

Running back Blake Corum became just the third Wolverine to score five rushing touchdowns in a single game, joining Ron Johnson (Nov. 16, 1968, vs. Wisconsin) and Hassan Haskins (Nov. 27, 2021, vs. That School Down South). Of course, Johnson needed 31 carries to do it, and Haskins 28, while Corum had just 12.

11. Wisconsin: W, 66-7, over New Mexico State

Record: 2-1, 0-0. Last week: 3.

The Badgers aired it out for 335 yards, which is one way of lighting a match the week before playing the Buckeyes at the Horseshoe in Columbus

10. Minnesota: W, 49-7, over Colorado

Record: 3-0, 0-0. Last week: 10.

The Golden Gophers annoyed the Buffaloes by declining to release a depth chart this week. To be, P.J. Fleck has been writing “Tanner Morgan” and “Mohamed Ibrahim” — who combined for six TDs Saturday — for more than half a decade, so you’d think the Buffs might have picked up on it.

9. Illinois: DNP

Record: 2-1, 0-1. Last week: 6.

The Illini haven’t beaten Northwestern in Chicago since 2014, so we think, under state law, the title of “Chicago’s Big Ten Team” (dubiously claimed by the Wildcats) falls to Southern Illinois, at least until 2026 when the Salukis and Illini meet in Champaign.

Nevada’s Matt Freem punts the ball during a NCAA football game against Iowa, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

8. Iowa: W, 27-0, over Nevada

Record: 2-1, 0-0. Last week: 1.

You ever play a football video game where the computer’s choices are unrealistic and you have to hit the reset button a few times? Iowa scored two first quarter touchdowns — on offense, no less! —against the Wolf Pack on Saturday, then endured three lightning delays (spanning four hours) before finishing the game.

7. Rutgers: W, 16-14, over Temple

Record: 3-0, 0-0. Last week: 11.

Head coach Greg Schiano picked up the 12th win of his second stint at the school, and his 79th overall at Rutgers, making him the Scarlet Knights’ winningest coach. Part of his success is surely his understanding of the vibe in Piscataway, as evidenced by his reaction Saturday: “We did what we had to do to end the game. Is it what we aspire to? No, but you can’t get worked up about one way or another way.”

6. Nebraska: L, 49-14, to Oklahoma

Record: 1-3, 0-1. Last week: 2.

The Huskers of Corn were tired of losing one-score games under fired coach Scott Frost, and they certainly didn’t lose by one score Saturday.

Nebraska’s Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) gets tripped up by Oklahoma’s Key Lawrence (12) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Oklahoma won 49-14. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

5. Maryland: W, 34-27, over SMU

Record: 3-0, 0-0. Last week: 7.

Sometimes the Terps’ offense runs like a sports car — 28 points in the second and fourth quarters combined Saturday — and sometimes it runs like a student driver learning to parallel park, as it did in the third quarter: Maryland got to SMU’s 9, then ran seven plays (thanks to self-inflicted penalties) before settling for a field goal from the 23.

4. Indiana: W, 33-30 (OT), over Western Kentucky

Record: 3-0, 1-0. Last week: 4.

Look, we have no idea how the Hoosiers won this one (and neither does coach Tom Allen, we’d bet) based on the final few minutes: The Hoosiers got two missed field goals from the Hilltoppers in the final 47 seconds plus overtime, then marched themselves back eight yards in OT before nailing a 51-yard winner.

3. Purdue: L, 32-29, to Syracuse

Record: 1-2, 0-1. Last week: 12.

We know exactly how the Boilermakers lost this one: They led by four with 51 seconds left, then committed seven penalties (though one was declined) — two on the kickoff, two more on third-and-10s for first downs and then two more between the Orange’s winning TD with seven seconds left and the ensuing kickoff to kill any hope of a miracle comeback.

Washington Huskies defensive lineman Tuli Letuligasenoa (91) tackles Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) for no gain during the second quarter Sept. 17, 2022 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium in in Seattle.

2. Michigan State: L, 39-28, to Washington

Record: 2-1, 0-0. Last week: 8.

We’re not saying the Big Ten schedulemakers might want to give the Spartans a couple shots at USC and UCLA in East Lansing before sending them to LA, but after Saturday’s loss in Seattle, the 14th straight road loss for MSU against a Pac-12 school — Washington (2022), Arizona State (2018), Oregon (2014), California (2008), Oregon (1998), Arizona State (1986), Oregon (1980), USC (1978), UCLA (1974), USC (1972), Washington (1970), UCLA (1966), USC (1963) and Stanford (1962) — we’re not not saying it, either.

1. Northwestern: L, 31-24, to Southern Illinois

Record: 1-2, 1-0. Last week: 5.

Sure, the Wildcats are 0-2 in the state of Illinois, but they’re still leading the entire Big Ten West, thanks to their win over the Huskies Huskers of Corn in Ireland. That might be the conference’s ruff-est stat of all.

