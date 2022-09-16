Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

It’s NFL season and that means you’ve got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you’ll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app.

Michael Pittman looks to continue revving up vs. the Jaguars, Deebo Samuel prays for better weather against the Seahawks, and Gabe Davis attempts to keep his hype train rolling on Monday Night Football.

Updated 9/16 at 6:15 PM ET. Waiting on more Michael Pittman information, though I dropped him from WR7 to WR9 overall. Moved Allen Lazard up. Moved Tyler Boyd down with Tee Higgins officially playing. Moved Russell Gage up. Realized I had Chase Claypool too low and Brandon Aiyuk too high. Removed Kadarius Toney.

Week 2 Receivers

WR Notes: Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase remain a tier unto themselves, but Davante Adams might have something to say about it. His 17 targets in his Raiders debut were tied for the fourth most of his career. That monstrous total did come with the Silver and Black playing two scores down nearly the entire afternoon. Unlike Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr also has other places he can spread the ball. Either way, we are just splitting hairs at the top of the receiver board. The Cardinals are a mouthwatering Week 2 foe. … A.J. Brown’s Eagles debut was lab-created, with his 155 yards second only to Jefferson’s 184 amongst Week 1 wideouts. Only Adams, Chase and Kupp commanded more targets. AJB will now be opposing Jefferson in a shootout waiting to happen on Monday Night Football. … Frustrated by his “down” 2021, Stefon Diggs got on the “comeback trail” by dominating Jalen Ramsey before a national T.V. audience. He also out-targeted ballyhooed teammate Gabe Davis 9-5, though both players found the end zone. Davis looked dangerous down the field, while Diggs’ biggest gain came on a coverage miscommunication. Translation, it was a glorious start but hardly case closed. Diggs maintains his rankings advantage while Davis creeps up the WR2 board.

I spent the summer pondering if Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle might find themselves closer than fantasy managers expect. Then Hill out-targeted Waddle 12-5 vs. the Patriots. It’s one game — one where Waddle got the big play and touchdown — but commitments don’t get much clearer than 12 looks vs. a Bill Belichick defense. Mike McDaniel got the memo and knew how to implement it. A rebuilt Ravens defense is another tough Week 2 test. For his part, Waddle and his YACified game remain a safe WR2. … With Keenan Allen (hamstring) sidelined, Mike Williams vaults into the top 10 despite his disappointing Week 1. There was nothing concerning in Williams’ underlying usage. He just had a bad game. … Monitor Tee Higgins (concussion), but Wednesday’s limited session puts him on track to suit up against the woebegone Cowboys. … CeeDee Lamb’s nightmare Week 1 featured the loss of his quarterback. Yet to prove himself as a genuine alpha, Lamb’s mission will be that much more difficult with Cooper Rush under center. Spiked week potential remains, but low-end WR2 realism abounds.

5/57/2 doesn’t blow the doors off as a statline, but it’s how Michael Thomas got his numbers that should give heart to fantasy managers waiting the better part of three years. All in the second half. Both touchdowns in man coverage vs. the opposing team’s No. 1 cornerback. When the going got tough, Thomas and Jameis Winston got tough on their competition. … Behind Thomas were the seventh most yards of Jarvis Landry’s career, and a man who seemed glad to be free of Baker Mayfield. Landry benefitted from comeback mode but gas remains in his tank when needed. He has moved up to the WR3/4 borderline. … At least for one week, Christian Kirk was his contract, gobbling up WR1-level snaps, routes and targets, turning the workload into six catches for 117 yards. With precious little touch competition, Kirk is a realpolitik WR2. You might not want to believe it, but it’s true. … Jerry Jeudy reminded in Week 1 just how much big-play ability he offers out of the slot. The young man can rawk after the catch. The summer narrative that Courtland Sutton was miles ahead in Russell Wilson’s pecking order also did not come to fruition. Perhaps Jeudy could end up the higher-ranked Broncos wideout after all.

Terry McLaurin provided the Commanders’ biggest play against the Jaguars. He was also tied for fifth in targets from a quarterback famous for not always looking his wideouts’ way. Carson Wentz sure had an affinity for slashers Antonio Gibson and Curtis Samuel. Let’s call it a developing situation. … Is Baker Mayfield another stink bomb at quarterback for D.J. Moore? Please don’t let it be so. Thankfully for Moore, most of Robbie Anderson’s 5/102/1 statline came on one fourth quarter catch. Not that Anderson isn’t known for big plays, of course. … Darnell Mooney and Brandon Aiyuk were Week 1 megabusts who have air-tight alibis. All passing numbers from the rain-ruined Bears/49ers affair need to be thrown in the trash. Mooney does have a tough Week 2 date with Jaire Alexander’s Packers, while Aiyuk will be dealing with a feisty-seeming Seahawks group. … If Julio Jones’ Wednesday DNP was just load management, he has legitimate WR3 juice. If not, one Mr. Russell Gage will be crashing the top 36 at receiver … if he plays. He was also “DNP” on Wednesday.. … It’s easy to get too excited with guys like Josh Palmer, but it really is difficult to envision how he gets fewer than 6-8 targets in Kansas City.

Last week’s insane Jets usage is obviously going to crash back down to earth. I’m sticking with the same order we learned over the summer. Elijah Moore as the best overall player, Garrett Wilson as the No. 2 with juice and Corey Davis as the stubborn No. 3 who siphons enough work to hurt his younger teammates but not really generate his own fantasy value. … It was against a tough defense with his quarterback getting laid flat on his back, but Allen Robinson’s one-catch, two-target Week 1 was deeply concerning. Robinson could not get unstuck from his coverage while Tyler Higbee cleaned up garbage time looks. Sean McVay knows how to get people open. Hopefully Robinson can still oblige. Week 2 opponent Atlanta has decent man corners. … Maybe the only thing that “went right” for Kadarius Toney in Week 1 was that Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) got hurt. Perhaps that will give the Giants’ coaching staff no choice but to use him after he showed his usual explosiveness on last week’s rush attempts. … Treylon Burks and Jahan Dotson remind of the power of never betting against first-round pedigree. It’s worth seeing where it goes. … I didn’t see much in Week 1 to change my mind that Romeo Doubs is the only Packers’ wideout worth betting on right now, though Allen Lazard (ankle) is on track to return.