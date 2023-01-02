Week 17 stats: Cam Akers with a second straight 100-yard game

Week 17 schedule for FSU players in the NFL as well as their season stats.

RB Cam Akers (Rams): He had 19 carries for 123 yards (6.5-yard average). Season: 167 carries, 682 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 receptions for 93 yards.

DE Brian Burns (Panthers): Three tackles in loss at Tampa. Season: 63 tackles, 12.5 sacks.

RB Dalvin Cook (Vikings): Nine carries for 27 yards in loss at Green Bay. Season: 253 carries, 1,136 yards (4.5-yard average) and eight touchdowns as well as 38 receptions for 295 yards and two touchdowns.

RB Jashaun Corbin (Giants): Practice squad.

DB Ronald Darby (Broncos): He will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Season: 12 tackles, 1 forced fumble.

OL Cameron Erving (Panthers): Earned a 50.5 PFF grade on 70 snaps.

PK Graham Gano (Giants): 1 of 1 on FG attempts and 5 of 5 on PAT attempts in win over Indianapolis. Season: 28 of 31 on FGs, 31 of 33 on extra-point attempts.

OL Bobby Hart (Bills): Earned a 51.8 overall grade by PFF on 119 snaps this season.

PK Dustin Hopkins (Chargers): Placed on injured reserve but can return later in the season. Season: 9 of 10 on FG attempts, 12 of 12 on PATs.

C Rodney Hudson (Cardinals): Hudson is on the injured reserve (knee). Season: 303 snaps. 66.9 pass block grade, 58.3 overall grade by PFF.

S Derwin James (Chargers): Did not play in game vs. LA Rams. Season: 109 tackles, four sacks, two interceptions.

DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): Had one tackle in loss at Seattle. Season: 27 tackles, 2.5 sacks.

DB Lamarcus Joyner (Jets): Had two tackles in loss at Seattle. Season: 57 tackles, three interceptions, one fumble recovery.

DE Joshua Kaindoh (Chiefs): Inactive. Has not played this season.

DB Hamsah Nasirildeen (NY Jets): Two tackles in loss to Seattle.

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): One tackle in win over Denver. Season: 25 tackles.

CB Jalen Ramsey (Rams): Three tackles in loss to LA Chargers. Season: 83 tackles, two sacks, three forced fumbles, two INTs.

DE Janarius Robinson (Eagles): Has spent most of year on injured list but has returned to practice.

CB Asante Samuel (Chargers): Six tackles in win over LA Rams. Season: 54 tackles, two INTs, one fumble recovery.

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Hospitalized with a neck injury but says he plans to return to field this season. He had one tackle in loss to New Orleans. Season: 48 tackles and 11 sacks.

WR Auden Tate (Eagles): Practice squad.

DT Keir Thomas (LA Rams): Played but did not record a tackle in loss to LA Chargers. Season: Two tackles.

DE DeMarcus Walker (Titans): Five tackles in loss to Dallas. Season: 32 tackles.

DT Marvin Wilson (Eagles): Did not play. Season: Four tackles.

DB PJ Williams (Saints): One tackle in win over Philadelphia. Season: 26 tackles.

QB Jameis Winston (Saints): The Saints are using Andy Dalton as the starter. Season: 63.5 completion percentage, 858 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs.

Note: Eddie Goldman is on the reserved/retired list for the Falcons

