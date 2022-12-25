Week 16 stats: Cam Akers has three TDs in Rams win

Week 16 schedule for FSU players in the NFL as well as their season stats.

RB Cam Akers (Rams): He had season highs in carries (23) and rushing yards (118) and three rushing touchdowns in a rout of Denver. Season: 171 carries, 559 yards, four touchdowns and seven receptions for 54 yards.

DE Brian Burns (Panthers): Two tackles in win over Detroit. Season: 60 tackles, 12.5 sacks.

RB Dalvin Cook (Vikings): 14 carries for 64 yards in win over NY Giants. Season: 244 carries, 1,109 yards (4.5-yard average) and eight touchdowns as well as 36 receptions for 278 yards and one touchdown. This was Cook’s fourth straight 1,000-yard rushing season.

RB Jashaun Corbin (Giants): Practice squad.

DB Ronald Darby (Broncos): He will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Season: 12 tackles, 1 forced fumble.

OL Cameron Erving (Panthers): Earned a 50.5 PFF grade on 70 snaps.

PK Graham Gano (Giants): 3 of 3 on FG attempts and 1 of 1 on PAT attempts in win at Washington. Season: 27 of 30 on FGs, 26 of 28 on extra-point attempts.

OL Bobby Hart (Bills): Earned a 51.8 overall grade by PFF on 119 snaps this season.

PK Dustin Hopkins (Chargers): Placed on injured reserve but can return later in the season. Season: 9 of 10 on FG attempts, 12 of 12 on PATs.

C Rodney Hudson (Cardinals): Hudson is on the injured reserve (knee). Season: 303 snaps. 66.9 pass block grade, 58.3 overall grade by PFF.

S Derwin James (Chargers): Plays Monday vs. Indinapolis. Season: 106 tackles, four sacks, one interception.

DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): Had four tackles in loss to Jacksonville. Season: 26 tackles, 2.5 sacks.

DB Lamarcus Joyner (Jets): Missed game vs. Jacksonville due to injury (hip). Season: 55 tackles, three interceptions, one fumble recovery.

DE Joshua Kaindoh (Chiefs): Inactive. Has not played this season.

DB Hamsah Nasirildeen (NY Jets): Two tackles in loss to Jacksonville.

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Three tackles in win at Seattle. Season: 24 tackles.

CB Jalen Ramsey (Rams): Five tackles and an interception in rout of Denver. Season: 80 tackles, two sacks, three forced fumbles, two INTs.

DE Janarius Robinson (Eagles): Has spent most of year on injured list but has returned to practice.

CB Asante Samuel (Chargers): Plays Monday vs. Indinapolis. Season: 47 tackles, one INT, one fumble recovery.

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Three tackles, 1.5 sacks in loss at Dallas. Season: 47 tackles and 11 sacks.

WR Auden Tate (Eagles): Practice squad.

DT Keir Thomas (LA Rams): One tackle in rout of Denver. Season: Two tackles.

DE DeMarcus Walker (Titans): Two tackles in loss to Houston. Season: 27 tackles.

DT Marvin Wilson (Eagles): Did not play vs. Dallas. Season: Four tackles.

DB PJ Williams (Saints): Two tackles in win over Cleveland. Season: 25 tackles.

QB Jameis Winston (Saints): The Saints are using Andy Dalton as the starter. Season: 63.5 completion percentage, 858 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs.

Note: Eddie Goldman is on the reserved/retired list for the Falcons

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola’s YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola’s podcasts on Apple

Subscribe to the Osceola’s podcasts on Spotify