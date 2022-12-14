Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide Receivers

One of the conversations that emerged after the Buffalo Bills Week 14 victory over the division rival New York Jets is that the offense doesn’t have many trustworthy fantasy options outside of their two biggest stars in Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs.

A lot of moments throughout draft season — and this regular season as well — have featured multiple ancillary players from the Bills along with their potential fantasy values. Gabe Davis, Dawson Knox, Devin Singletary, Isaiah McKenzie and James Cook have all had their moments throughout the season, moments when they seemed feasible as fantasy starters and streamers. Yet, there just hasn’t been a consistent floor amongst most, if any, of them.

Of course, there’s been nothing BUT floor when it comes to Diggs. The veteran superstar is currently the fourth-highest-scoring wide receiver in fantasy with 230.0 half-PPR points. He’s also tied for second amongst WRs (alongside A.J. Brown) in touchdowns with 10, behind only Davante Adams‘ 12.

Few receivers have been more impactful in fantasy than Stefon Diggs. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Diggs will have another great opportunity to pad his stats, continue climbing the fantasy WR leaderboard and solidify his place as the Bills’ one consistent weapon in Week 15. He’ll take on the Miami Dolphins, and the division-rival represents a key funnel defense; they’re very good at stopping the run, but abysmal at stopping the pass. The Dolphins are the fourth-best matchup for fantasy quarterbacks through 14 weeks and, usually, if Josh Allen has a good day, then so does Diggs.

Not to mention, Tyreek Hill — who is third on the fantasy WR leaderboard, just 4.1 points ahead of Diggs — will be on the other side of the field. You can imagine there could be some gamesmanship between the two alpha receivers — to see who ends up with the better line when the game is done!

Here’s the wide receiver position — check out where Diggs and the rest of the RBs landed in our analysts’ rankings for Week 15:

