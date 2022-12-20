Week 15: Dalvin Cook hits 1,000-yard mark

Week 15 schedule for FSU players in the NFL as well as their season stats.

RB Cam Akers (Rams): He had 12 carries for 65 yards and three catches for 35 yards in loss at Green Bay on Monday. Season: 125 carries, 441 yards, four touchdowns and seven receptions for 54 yards.

DE Brian Burns (Panthers): Three tackles in loss to Pittsburgh. Season: 58 tackles, 10.5 sacks.

RB Dalvin Cook (Vikings): 17 carries for 95 yards in comeback win over Indianapolis. Season: 230 carries, 1,045 yards (4.5-yard average) and eight touchdowns as well as 33 receptions for 265 yards and one touchdown. This was Cook’s fourth straight 1,000-yard rushing season.

RB Jashaun Corbin (Giants): Practice squad.

DB Ronald Darby (Broncos): He will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Season: 12 tackles, 1 forced fumble.

OL Cameron Erving (Panthers): Did not play. Season: Has played 66 snaps this season, 50.2 PFF grade

PK Graham Gano (Giants): 2 of 2 on FG attempts and 2 of 2 on PAT attempts in win at Washington. Season: 24 of 27 on FGs, 25 of 27 on extra-point attempts.

OL Bobby Hart (Bills): Earned a 49 overall grade by PFF on 104 snaps.

PK Dustin Hopkins (Chargers): Placed on injured reserve but can return later in the season. Season: 9 of 10 on FG attempts, 12 of 12 on PATs.

C Rodney Hudson (Cardinals): Hudson is on the injured reserve (knee). Season: 303 snaps. 66.9 pass block grade, 58.3 overall grade by PFF.

S Derwin James (Chargers): Did not play due to quad injury. Season: 106 tackles, four sacks, one interception.

DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): Had four tackles in loss to Detroit. Season: 22 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 73.9 PFF grade on 220 snaps.

DB Lamarcus Joyner (Jets): Missed game vs. Detroit due to injury (hip). Season: 55 tackles, three interceptions, one fumble recovery.

DE Joshua Kaindoh (Chiefs): Inactive. Has not played this season.

DB Hamsah Nasirildeen (NY Jets): Played but did not record a tackle in loss to Detroit. Season: 10 tackles.

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): One tackle in overtime win at Houston. Season: 21 tackles.

CB Jalen Ramsey (Rams): Six tackles, one forced fumble and recovery in loss at Green Bay on Monday night. Season: 75 tackles, two sacks, three forced fumbles, one INT.

DE Janarius Robinson (Eagles): Has spent most of year on injured list but has returned to practice.

CB Asante Samuel (Chargers): Two tackles in win over Tennessee. Season: 47 tackles, one INT, one fumble recovery.

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Six tackles, two sacks in win over Chicago. Season: 44 tackles and 9.5 sacks.

WR Auden Tate (Eagles): Practice squad.

DT Keir Thomas (LA Rams): Played but did not record a tackle in loss at Green Bay on Monday. Season: One tackle.

DE DeMarcus Walker (Titans): Five tackles in loss at LA Chargers. Season: 25 tackles.

DT Marvin Wilson (Eagles): Did not play vs. NY Giants. Season: Four tackles.

DB PJ Williams (Saints): Williams is out due to injury (knee). Season: 23 tackles.

QB Jameis Winston (Saints): The Saints are using Andy Dalton as the starter. Season: 63.5 completion percentage, 858 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs.

Note: Eddie Goldman is on the reserved/retired list for the Falcons

