Week 14 stats: Noles in the NFL

Week 14 schedule for FSU players in the NFL as well as their season stats.

RB Cam Akers (Rams): 12 carries for 42 yards and one touchdown in win over Las Vegas. Season: 113 carries, 376 yards, four touchdowns and four receptions, 19 yards.

DE Brian Burns (Panthers): Two tackles, .5 sack in win over Seattle. Season: 55 tackles, 10.5 sacks.

RB Dalvin Cook (Vikings): 15 carries for 23 yards and a touchdown in loss at Detroit. Season: 213 carries, 950 yards (4.5-yard average) and eight touchdowns as well as 29 receptions for 170 yards and one touchdown.

RB Jashaun Corbin (Giants): Practice squad.

DB Ronald Darby (Broncos): He will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Season: 12 tackles, 1 forced fumble.

OL Cameron Erving (Panthers): Did not play. Season: Has played 48 snaps this season, 56.9 PFF grade

PK Graham Gano (Giants): 2 of 2 on PATs in loss to Philadelphia.. Season: 22 of 25 on FGs, 23 of 25 on extra-point attempts.

OL Bobby Hart (Bills): Earned a 52.2 overall grade by PFF on 88 snaps.

PK Dustin Hopkins (Chargers): Placed on injured reserve but can return later in the season. Season: 9 of 10 on FG attempts, 12 of 12 on PATs.

C Rodney Hudson (Cardinals): Hudson is on the injured reserve (knee). Season: 303 snaps. 66.9 pass block grade, 58.3 overall grade by PFF.

S Derwin James (Chargers): Did not play due to quad injury. Season: 106 tackles, four sacks, one interception.

DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): Played but did not record a stat in loss at Buffalo. Season: 18 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 70.8 PFF grade on 175 snaps.

DB Lamarcus Joyner (Jets): Four tackles in loss at Buffalo. Season: 55 tackles, three interceptions, one fumble recovery.

DE Joshua Kaindoh (Chiefs): Inactive. Has not played this season.

DB Hamsah Nasirildeen (NY Jets): Did not play on Sunday. Season: 10 tackles.

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Two tackles in win at Denver. Season: 20 tackles.

CB Jalen Ramsey (Rams): Six tackles in win over Las Vegas. Season: 69 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, one INT.

DE Janarius Robinson (Eagles): Has spent most of year on injured list but has returned to practice.

CB Asante Samuel (Chargers): Three tackles in win over Miami. Season: 45 tackles, one INT, one fumble recovery.

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): One tackle, one sack in win over NY Giants. Season: 38 tackles and 7.5 sacks.

WR Auden Tate (Eagles): Practice squad.

DT Keir Thomas (LA Rams): Recorded his first NFL tackle in win over Las Vegas.

DE DeMarcus Walker (Titans): Three tackles in loss to Jacksonville. Season: 21 tackles.

DT Marvin Wilson (Eagles): Did not play vs. NY Giants. Season: Four tackles.

DB PJ Williams (Saints): Bye week. Season: 23 tackles.

QB Jameis Winston (Saints): The Saints are using Andy Dalton as the starter. Season: 63.5 completion percentage, 858 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs.

Note: Eddie Goldman is on the reserved/retired list for the Falcons

