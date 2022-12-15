‘Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega to Star In ‘Winter Spring Summer Or Fall’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Jenna Ortega is teaming with her Wednesday co-star, Percy Hynes White in Winter Spring Summer Or Fall for MPCA. Ortega is also serving as an executive producer.

The romantic drama is being helmed by Tiffany Paulsen, marking her feature debut. The script was written by Dan Schoffer with revisions by Paulsen. The pic is being described as Before Sunrise meets The Perks Of Being A Wallflower, the story follows two teens on the cusp of adulthood who meet and fall in love over four significant days of the year.

MPCA’s Brad Krevoy is producing, along with Josh Shader of Wall Fly, and David Wulf.

In addition to Tim Burton’s Wednesday, Ortega most recently starred in the A24 Ti West horror X, Paramount’s Scream 5 and HBO’s The Fallout. Next up for her is Scream 6 out in March as well as Paramount’s Finest Kind and Lionsgate’s Miller’s Girl .

Hynes White, who also stars in Wednesday, has previously appeared in a number of films and television shows including Fox’s Marvel series The Gifted.

Paulsen previously wrote Holidate for Netflix which premiered at #1 globally on the platform. Most recently, Paulsen wrote rom-com About Fate, starring Emma Roberts which was acquired by MGM and is currently streaming on Amazon. Paulsen also sold the feature pitch The Distance From Me To You to New Line with Sabrina Carpenter attached to star and The Cartel producing.

The Motion Picture Corporation of America (MPCA) has a long history of producing successful romantic comedies, most recently the #1 Netflix holiday rom-com Falling For Christmas, starring Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet, and previously The Princess Switch trilogy, starring Vanessa Hudgens.

“We’re excited to be further diversifying MPCA’s robust slate with WINTER SPRING SUMMER OR FALL. Jenna is enormously talented as an actor and producer, and we know both she and Percy will bring heartfelt depth to their roles, and that along with Tiffany’s experience with character, and her vision for this film, will only enhance the brilliant script from Dan,” Krevoy said.

Ortega is repped by CAA, Gilbertson Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer; Hynes White by Innovative Artists, manager Daniel Abrams at OAZ and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dernby Oscars Abrams Zimel & Associates; Paulsen is repped by Verve and attorney Adam Kaller, and Schoffer by Authentic.

All Distribution will be handled by Paramount Global Content Distribution.