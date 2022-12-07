‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega Reveals She Had Covid While Filming Viral Dance Scene – The Hamden Journal

Wednesday has become a hit for Netflix and Jenna Ortega has been receiving a lot of praise for her interpretation of the titular character. As the stars of the show give behind-the-scene details about filming the series, Ortega revealed that she had Covid when she shot the viral dance scene.

“It’s crazy because it was my first day with Covid so it was awful to film,” Ortega told NME in an interview about shooting the memorable scene that she choreographed herself.

The Jane the Virgin alum further explained, “Yeah, I woke up and – it’s weird, I never get sick and when I do it’s not very bad – I had the body aches. I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus. They were giving me medicine between takes because we were waiting on the positive result.”

MGM assured NME in a statement that “strict Covid protocols were followed” and the Wednesday star was removed from the set when the positive result came back. That was the reason that Ortega was unable to do a second take on the quirky dance which she said she “probably could have done it a bit better.”

Despite Ortega wanting a second shot of the scene, viewers have made the dance viral on social media emulating Wednesday’s dance moves. Videos parodying the scene have been popping up on TikTok furthering the momentum of the Netflix series.

Watch Wednesday’s dance in the video below.