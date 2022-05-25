‘WeCrashed’ Creators On The Neumanns, Their Downfall & More [Podcast] – The Hamden Journal

WeWork founder and former CEO Adam Neumann, who steered his real estate office company through some disastrous decisions, only to walk away from it with $1.7 billion, was a tell-tale ripe for a binge-viewing era.

What was the way into this Icarus story? For co-creators Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello, it was through Adam’s wife, Rebekah. To this date, despite the duo being forced out of WeWork, the couple remains happily married.

Listen to our conversation with the duo below:

“The relationship with Adam and Rebekah felt like a fresh way of exploring a business story,” explains Eisenberg.

“We talked about this character, this charismatic, larger than life salesman, in how they’d been part of these bubbles through the ages,” says Crevello, “So charismatic, he could generate billions of investment.”

“Rebekah pulled this story into a love story,” added Crevello on Crew Call today.

Though on the sidelines, she gave WeWork an ethos, and is thus part of the complexity of the turmoil it suffered.

Says Crevello, “They fueled each other. They were each other’s oxygen, on a real subatomic level, they both knew they needed each other.”

We talk with Eisenberg and Crevello about the couple’s dynamic, as played sublimely by Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway; and how the Neumann’s misfire with WeWork mirrors Elizabeth Holmes’ with Theranos.

WeCrashed streams on AppleTV+