Webster native Brock Lesnar claims WWE championship for sixth time

Brock Lesnar is back on top of the professional wrestling world.

For the sixth time in his career, the Webster native has won the WWE championship.

While he’s long been popular with fans, he is is now a good guy or “face” in pro wrestling parlance after his character was refreshed. More often in recent years, he’s been a “heel” or bad guy with a sour demeanor. But after his Saturday victory, Lesnar was all smiles and seemed happy to interact with fans.

He won the title at the WWE Day 1 event in a five-way match against Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley. Lesnar pinned Big E for the victory.

Plans called for Lesnar, 44, to wrestle Roman Reigns for the universal championship. But after Reigns tested positive for COVID-19, Lesnar was added to the WWE championship match.

Lesnar debuted in the WWE in 2002. In the years since, he has gone back and forth between pro wrestling and mixed martial arts, at which he’s also won world titles.

He won the WWE world championship for the first time at SummerSlam 2002. But he would eventually leave WWE to pursue his NFL dreams and sign with the Minnesota Vikings during the preseason in 2004. He was cut before the season began.

Minnesota Vikings’ Chris Hovan, left, shares some technique pointers with former professional wrestler Brock Lesnar, right, during workouts Saturday, July 31, 2004, in Mankato, Minn., where Lesnar is hoping to start a new career in professional football. Lesnar last played football in high school but not college. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) ORG XMIT: MNJM102

In 2008, he signed with UCF where he became champion and had two successful defenses. He then wrestled in Japan before returning to the WWE in 2012.

In all, Lesnar is a nine-time WWE world champion. The company has two world titles, the WWE championship and the universal championship.

After a victory over Goldberg at Wrestlemania on April 2, 2017, Lesnar held the universal championship for 503 days, the sixth-longest title reign in the WWE dating back to 1988. He’s been a WWE champion for more than 750 days, the sixth-most in company history.

Up next, Lesnar is scheduled to face off with Bobby Lashley at the end of January in a championship match at the Royal Rumble.

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: