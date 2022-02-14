Text size
Shares of
Weber
were falling significantly Monday after the U.S. grill maker posted a fiscal first-quarter loss wider than analysts’ estimates and lowered its guidance for fiscal 2022.
The stock fell 16.4% to $8.73 on Monday. It has declined 32% in 2022 and was trading well below its initial public offering price in August 2021 of $14 a share.
Weber (ticker: WEBR) reported a first-quarter loss of 19 cents a share, wider than the loss of 11 cents a share expected by analysts surveyed by FactSet. Sales in the period dropped 8% to $283.1 million, and came in below estimates of nearly $311 million.
The company said adjusted Ebitda – earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization – will be between $275 million and $325 million in fiscal 2022 “in view of the unprecedented cost challenges.” It previously expected adjusted Ebitda of between $325 million and $345 million.
Weber reiterated its fiscal-year sales guidance will rise in the range of 6% to 8% from 2021. That figure excludes a 1% to 2% forecasted negative impact from foreign currency translation, the company said.
“Like many organizations, our results were affected by acute supply-chain challenges and dramatic inflationary headwinds in raw materials, inbound freight, and foreign exchange dynamics,” said Chris Scherzinger, Weber’s chief executive officer.
