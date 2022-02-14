Text size





Weber Grills

Scott Olson/Getty Images





Shares of





Weber



were falling significantly Monday after the U.S. grill maker posted a fiscal first-quarter loss wider than analysts’ estimates and lowered its guidance for fiscal 2022.

The stock fell 16.4% to $8.73 on Monday. It has declined 32% in 2022 and was trading well below its initial public offering price in August 2021 of $14 a share.