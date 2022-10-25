Webcam captures exact moment 5.1 quake shakes northern California

MORGAN HILL, Calif. – The usually serene webcam view of Morgan Hill shook at 11:42 Tuesday morning as the camera filmed the exact moment a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck just 10 miles away.

“Image stabilization on!!” Wrote the cam’s owner on Twitter.

So far, nearly 19,000 Californians reported that they felt the earth move, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was 8 miles west of Seven Trees and near highly populated San Jose in the San Francisco Bay Area.

‘NOTABLE’ EARTHQUAKE SHAKES NORTHERN CALIFORNIA TUESDAY

Lights shook, and picture frames rattled in this Silicon Valley home. Even news stations in Oakland felt the temblor over 50 miles away.

One teacher in San Francisco didn’t look too bothered by the shaking as he took a video of his classroom. Thankfully, the kids were outside.

Just five minutes later, another quake struck nearly the same area, according to the USGS. At a 3.1 magnitude, only 451 people reported that they felt shaking.

So far, there are no reports of damage, just rattled nerves.