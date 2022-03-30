Webbys Executives Launch Inaugural Signal Awards To Honor Podcasting – The Hamden Journal

“There is no denying the cultural impact of podcasts,” said executive and Webby Awards CEO David-Michel Davies. “But even with such tremendous growth, it is still incredibly hard for great work to get discovered. The Signal Awards will work with the industry to set the standard of excellence, be comprehensive in recognizing the work that meets that mark creating more opportunity for the best Podcasts and professionals to be discovered and stand out.”
Inaugural Judges for the Signal Awards include Anna Hossnieh – Executive Producer, iHeartRadio; Michael Gluckstadt – Director of Podcast Content, HBO Max;Trevor McNeal – Global Social Lead, Podcasts at Amazon Music; Ray Chao – General Manager of Audio, Vox Media andRae Votta – Global Editorial and Publishing Podcasts, Netflix. HBO Max and Pod People have signed on as early founding partners.
The Signal Awards is now accepting entries for Shows, Limited Series & Specials, Individual Episodes and Branded Podcasts across a diverse range of categories at www.SignalAwards.com. The early deadline is May 6, 2022.