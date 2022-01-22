Weather forecast for Saturday night’s Divisional Round game

The 2022 NFL Playoffs continue this weekend with just eight teams left in the Divisional Round. First, on Saturday afternoon, the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Tennessee Titans (4:30 p.m. ET) then at 8:15 p.m. it’s the San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. See below for the full 2022 NFL Divisional Round schedule.

Green Bay, Wisconsin holds the record for the coldest NFL game which took place on December 31, 1967, at a low of -13 degrees with wind chills below 48. It was the 1967 Championship Game where the Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 21-17. According to wunderground.com, the weather forecast at kickoff time on Saturday night calls for a temperature of 3 degrees with winds at 5 mph, meaning it will really feel like it’s a low of -7.

Aaron Rodgers and the No. 1 seed Green Bay Packers have dominated the league with a 13-4 regular season record which helped them seize their third straight NFC North title and earn a first-round bye in the playoffs. Rodgers has played exceedingly well finishing the regular season with 366 completions, 531 pass attempts, 4,115 pass yards, 37 pass touchdowns, and just 4 interceptions–numbers that make you forget about the rocky start to the year filled with front office drama and qualify Rodgers as a front-runner for league MVP. Although it will be extremely cold this Saturday night in Green Bay, the weather will certainly not be an issue for Rodgers and the Packers who are currently the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl.

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers:

2022 NFL Divisional Round Schedule

Divisional Round

Saturday, January 22

(4) Cincinnati Bengals at (1) Tennessee Titans

(6) San Francisco 49ers at (1) Green Bay Packers

Sunday, January 23

(4) Los Angeles Rams at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(3) Buffalo Bills at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

