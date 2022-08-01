‘Weakest Link’ Quiz Show Renewed for Season 3 at NBC

NBC has renewed the Jane Lynch-hosted game show “Weakest Link” for a third season.

Season 3 will run for 20 episodes. Each episode sees eight contestants enter the studio as strangers and work together to bank the maximum amount of prize money available in each round. The contestants take turns to answer general knowledge questions to build chains of correct answers. Consecutive correct answers greatly increase the value of the chain, while incorrect answers break the chain and force the contestants to start over on the lowest rung with the smallest amount of money. At the end of each round, contestants vote to eliminate the fellow contestant they consider to be the “weakest link” in the chain. The series is based on a British format distributed by BBC Studios that has aired on BBC Two and BBC One, while also being produced in 46 other territories.

“This represents an exciting new chapter for us and for the millions of fans around the world who have rallied behind ‘Weakest Link’ over the years: a fresh opportunity to take the series to new heights this season by collaborating with the one and only Jane Lynch whose razor sharp wit is the perfect match for the fastest and fiercest game show on TV,” added Valerie Bruce, general manager of BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions. “We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with NBC on the hit series that puts your smarts and your speed to the ultimate test.”

“I’m very much looking forward to a third season of mocking contestants and encouraging discord,” Lynch said.

“Weakest Link” is co-produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions and Universal Television Alternative Studio based on an original format distributed by BBC Studios. Lynch executive produces alongside Ryan O’Dowd for BBC Studios, showrunner Stuart Krasnow and Aaron Solomon. Production on Season 3 is set to begin in fall 2022, with casting open at theweakestlinkcasting.com.

