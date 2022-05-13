Planned Parenthood’s full-page ad, signed by 160 celebrities and entertainers, in the May 13, 2022 edition of the New York Times. (Photo: Planned Parenthood)

As part of its #BansOffOurBodies campaign, Planned Parenthood has run a full-page ad in the May 13 edition of The New York Times, denouncing the Supreme Court’s plan to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The short but sternly worded statement is signed by 160 young musicians, entertainers, and influencers — including Ariana Grande, Miley and Noah Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, Halsey, Hailey Bieber, Phoebe Bridgers, Phoebe Bridgers, Finneas, Hayley Kiyoko, Lauren Jauregui, Bishop Briggs, Lykke Li, Tinashe, Meghan Trainor, and Melanie Martinez — advocating for reproductive freedom and the right to access sexual and reproductive health care, including abortion.

“The Supreme Court is planning to overturn Roe v. Wade, taking away the constitutional right to abortion,” the stark ad begins. “Our power to plan our own futures and control our own bodies depends on our ability to access sexual and reproductive health care, including abortion. We are Artists. Creators. Storytellers. We are the new generation stepping into our power. Now we are being robbed of our power. WE WILL NOT GO BACK — AND WE WILL NOT BACK DOWN.”

Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, elaborated in a press statement Friday: “Should the Supreme Court take away the constitutional right to safe, legal abortion, young people stand to lose the most. So many of us — who grew up with the understanding that Roe was settled law — could have never imagined that our own children would have fewer rights and less freedom over their own bodies and futures. What we see in young people from all walks of life is that they aren’t backing down — not today, not ever. Like the artists who signed on to this ad, their resolve to keep bans off their bodies is a source of hope during a dark time, and we are determined to keep fighting alongside them, for them.”

The celebrity-endorsed New York Times ad runs ahead of Saturday’s Bans Off Our Bodies Day of Action, at which hundreds of thousands of protesters are expected to attend rallies and marches — organized by Planned Parenthood organizations, Women’s March, UltraViolet, MoveOn, Liberate Abortion, SEIU, and other national partners — across the U.S. in support of abortion rights. More information can be found at BansOff.org.

