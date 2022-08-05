Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump walk on the South Lawn of the White House on Nov. 29, 2020.Patrick Semansky/AP

In the final days of the Trump presidency, Jared Kushner told Ivanka Trump he was “ready” to get back to their old lives.

“In thirty days, we’ll have a lot less responsibility and we will get our lives back,” Kushner told Ivanka in December 2021, according to his forthcoming memoir.

Kushner and Ivanka Trump have stayed out of the spotlight since leaving the White House and have largely avoided Donald Trump.

During then-President Donald Trump’s final days in office, Jared Kushner told his wife, Ivanka, that he was “ready” to return to the lives they led before becoming Trump’s senior advisors.

“It’s been a wild five years, but in thirty days, we’ll have a lot less responsibility and we will get our lives back,” Kushner told Ivanka in December 2021, according to an excerpt of his forthcoming memoir, titled “Breaking History: A White House Memoir,” that Insider obtained.

“I’m ready,” he wrote. “We just have to keep going hard for thirty more days.”

At the time, Kushner had been helping coordinate the Trump administration’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He wrote in his book that he’d been trying to finalize a deal with pharmaceutical company Pfizer to order millions of more vaccine doses shortly after the Food and Drug Administration approved of it.

“I don’t think we are going to get that wind-down period we had hoped for,” Kushner told Ivanka one December evening after he spent the afternoon bouncing between negotiating on the phone with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and discussing presidential pardons with Trump, according to the book. Kushner eventually secured an agreement with Pfizer, he wrote.

Kushner and Ivanka have largely stayed out of the public spotlight since they left the White House and moved to Miami, Florida. Though the couple is an estimated 1.5 hours away from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in West Palm Beach, they have avoided the former president, CNN reported in June 2021.

Both Kushner and Ivanka testified before the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. Parts of both their interviews were played by the panel during a series of public hearings in June and July.

Kushner testified to lawmakers that he urged the president not to take legal advice from former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

When asked if he’d ever shared his views on Giuliani with Trump, Kushner replied, “Um, I guess, yes.” He later elaborated: “Basically, not the approach I would take if I was you.”

Ivanka, meanwhile, told the committee that she did not believe her father should have declared victory on Election Day 2020.

“I don’t know that I had a firm view as to what he should say, in that circumstance,” she testified. “The results were still being counted. It was becoming clear that the race would not be called on election night.”

In another significant break with her father, Ivanka also told the committee that she “accepted” that there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election when then-Attorney General William Barr publicly said so a month after the election.

“It affected my perspective. I respect Attorney General Barr, so I accepted what he was saying,” the former first daughter said.

Kushner’s memoir, which details his years in the Trump White House, is slated for release on August 23.

Read the original article on Business Insider