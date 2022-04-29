We Were The Lucky Ones Series Hulu Joey King – The Hamden Journal

Hulu has ordered to series We Were the Lucky Ones, a limited series from Old 320 Sycamore and 20th Television that’s based on Georgia Hunter’s bestseller about a Jewish family separated at the start of WWI yet determined to reunite. Eight episodes are planned.

Joey King (The Act) will star in the project that will be executive produced and written by Erica Lipez (Julia, The Morning Show) and directed/EPed by Thomas Kail (Fosse/Verdon). Hunter will executive produce along with Jennifer Todd, while Kate Sullivan will produce.

“I’ll never forget the day, at fifteen years old, I learned that I came from a family of Holocaust survivors,” said Hunter in a statement. “It was a discovery that changed my life, inspiring a decade-long journey to unearth and record my family’s story. When We Were the Lucky Ones landed in my dear friend Tommy Kail’s hands, I knew it had found its home. I couldn’t be more excited to partner with him, with our incredible show runner, Erica Lipez, and with the amazing teams at Old 320, 20th and Hulu as we bring the story of my ancestors—and through it, the story of the Holocaust—to the screen.”

“Georgia and I have been friends for twenty-five years and I am deeply proud to be part of the team working to share her family’s remarkable story,” Kail added in a statement. “Erica and I did a play together ten years ago and I knew this project had to be our second collaboration. Georgia’s love for her family bursts off the page and her vivid writing puts you right next to them at every moment: we’ll aim to honor these efforts on screen. Since late 2018 we have given our all to this adaptation and we are thrilled to have the chance to partner with 20th and Hulu to bring it to television audiences all over the world.”

King is one of the youngest actors to strike two, first-look deals with two major streaming networks. Besides her pact with Hulu, she signed with Netflix to develop and produce films via her production company All the King’s Horses. She is set to star in and executive produce The Princess, which drops July 1 on Hulu. She will also appear opposite Brad Pitt in Sony’s Bullet Train set for release in theaters July 29. Through her ATKH shingle, she will also star in and exec producer the film adaptation of Scott Westerfeld’s dystopian YA book series Uglies for Netflix and is attached to headline and produce A Spark of Light, a limited series from Sony that’s based on the bestselling novel by Jodi Picoult.

King is repped by UTA, Industry Entertainment, and Hirsch Wallerstein; Lipez by Manage-Ment, WME and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole; Kail by WME; Hunter by Brettne Bloom at The Book Group and CAA; and Todd by Michael Gendler.