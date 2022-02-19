Mavs GM Nico Harrison: ‘I think the biggest thing is we were able to turn KP into two players that give us depth. And so I think for us, that was the biggest thing that we could take away from is like we a chance to turn one player into two and kind of fill some holes that we needed. So that’s that’s the reason why we did it. And then as you start going through trade deadline teams start calling you start have conversations back and forth. And then you start realizing, hey, we actually can make this happen.’

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

In the four games the Mavs have played since the Porzingis trade,

Luka Doncic is averaging:

41.5 points,

12.3 rebounds,

7.0 assists

5.5 made 3-pointers (shooting 45.8% from deep)

averaging. – 11:39 AM

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

StatMuse @statmuse

Luka since Porzingis got traded:

41.5 PPG (1st in NBA)

22 3PM (1st in NBA) pic.twitter.com/4unH81kt5o – 10:44 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wes Unseld Jr. indicates it is likely Kristaps Porzingis will make his Wizards debut in their first game after the AS break on 2/25 vs. SAS: “I anticipate he will, but once again we’ll just have to see.” – 6:09 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Daniel Gafford is not on the Wizards injury report presumably indicating he will return from his bout with COVID tonight at Nets

Rui Hachimura is listed as questionable with his right ankle sprain

Kristaps Porzingis and Bradley Beal are out – 1:32 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

There are only five players in the NBA this season 6-foot-10 or taller who attempt at least five 3s per game. When Kristaps Porzingis returns, the Wizards will start two of them. So, what will that mean? nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 11:28 AM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

We’re down brad, we don’t know the status of KP, but we are not out there trying to tank away games – Kyle Kuzma – 10:34 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

The Wizards are missing Porzingis and Gafford and the Pacers are taking advantage. Of their 49 points, 36 have come in the paint. They lead the Wizards by 10. – 8:27 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Wes Unseld Jr. said he’s hopeful that Rui Hachimura (sprained ankle) will play tomorrow night in Brooklyn. But Unseld said Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) will not play tomorrow. – 6:10 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wes Unseld Jr. says Kristaps Porzingis will not play tomorrow due to his right knee bone bruise, meaning he will make his Wizards debut after the All-Star break. – 6:07 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Washington Wizards’ up-to-date injury report for tonight’s game in Indianapolis: Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery), Daniel Gafford (return-to-competition reconditioning), Rui Hachimura (sprained right ankle) and Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) will NOT play. – 3:01 PM

Neil Dalal: Kristaps Porzingis on Washington D.C. “I think I’m going to fall in love with the city honestly.” Says he already knows some good restaurants and knows there are lots of sights -via Twitter @NeilDalal96 / February 12, 2022

Chase Hughes: Wizards team president Tommy Sheppard believes acquiring Kristaps Porzingis represents the organization taking a “big swing” towards acquiring talent. He said Jerry West told him when he took the job “don’t be afraid to take big swings.” -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / February 11, 2022

Brad Townsend: Last night Mark Cuban told me of Porzingis: “I actually think he’s going to be better with the Wizards than he was with us.” A Wizards source texted: “Too good of a roll to not take the dice.” Hard not to be intoxicated by the Porzingis Potential. Porzingis Reality, however… -via Twitter @townbrad / February 11, 2022