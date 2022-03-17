WE TV & AllBlk Greenlight Drama Series ‘Cold X Windy’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: WE tv and AllBlk greenlight Kold x Windy, a new scripted drama series from creators Kenny Young, Phil James, and Vernon “Xtreme” Brown. The 8-episode project, We tv’s return to scripted TV, is set to premiere in the fall via WE tv and AllBlk.

Kold x Windy follows rising hip-hop and drill star Malika (stage name Kold), who is desperate to create a better life for her and her son in Chicago’s south side. Her trusted confidant and group member Renee (stage name Windy) is a rapper with a strong dedication to the city streets.

As Malika’s career begins to ignite, her lifelong hustle – credit card fraud – catches up with her and rival drill artists see her as a threat. Faced with increasing pressure, she soon finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which path to choose.

However, Renee—who also dabbles in credit card fraud—disagrees with her bestie’s desire to change their image and will stop at nothing to prevent it. Will Malika be able to break free of her life of crime to achieve her music dreams and save her family?

“Kold x Windy is a significant and thought-provoking survival story shedding light on the strong influence Drill culture has on our city streets and social media that has become so controversial,” said Brett Dismuke, General Manager of AllBlk & WE tv in a statement to The Hamden Journal. “Our goal is to pull back the curtain and give viewers a first-hand look at these strong female characters humanizing them as we paint a vivid picture of the personal relationships, real-life challenges, and ongoing cycles that can be challenging to overcome.”

He continued, “Notably, Kold x Windy will mark the return of WE tv into the scripted space after several years, and to do so with such a culturally relevant and timely story as this, feels like an excellent opportunity for us to introduce a new element to, WE tv’s current programming mix.”

“We are thrilled to partner with WE tv on Kold x Windy as we work together to bring this gritty and honest series to life,” commented co-creator Phil James, Chalice Entertainment. “The earnest story of Malika and Renee is extremely reflective of the many struggles those in our city streets face today.”

Lauren Gellert, EVP of Production & Development, David Stefanou, SVP of Production and Development, and Nikki Love, SVP of Production and Development (ALLBLK) serve as Executive Producers for WE tv.