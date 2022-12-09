We suggested the GOP should take this chance to dump Trump. Here’s what you said back

We all know the best advice about the internet: Never read the comments. But the discussion about The Star’s Monday editorial, “After Constitution idiocy, Trump is weaker than ever. GOP, dump this loser for good,” generated tons of conversation on KansasCity.com. We suggested that Donald Trump’s call to “terminate” the U.S. Constitution gives Republican leaders such as Kansas and Missouri’s senators their best chance yet to break with the toxic and failed former president who they know is a drag on their party.

Below are some of those remarks, edited for clarity. And, yes, they’re anonymous, so take them with the appropriate grain of salt.

The Star is a little late in asking for GOP voters to dump Donald Trump. It has already happened. A large majority of GOP voters say they don’t want him to run. A large majority have also stated their preference for another candidate over Trump.

In reading the comments, when Trump has been mentioned, 80% of the time it is by the Trump haters. It is the haters who keep his name visible. Move on like the majority of GOP voters have.

– Guest

More than 60% of Republicans still support Trump, according to a recent Quinnipiac poll. And if there is a large field running in the GOP primary, it’s quite possible Trump could end up winning with a plurality of 35%. A former president who thinks he should be reinstated like some deposed king should be ignored.

No one wants to ignore him more than we do, but he won’t let us.

– Sko Hayes

The problem is that some of us have watched our own pastors, people we respected, national GOP leaders and good friends set their values aside and prostitute themselves over this man for six years. Now, they think not saying anything at all will provide time for us to erase all of that from our minds.

I even listened as one pastor said that because Mike Pence was a man of faith, he provided a good influence on Trump. This willingness to let go of your values so easily for short-term gain is troubling, and it will be the undoing of us as a country if we don’t recapture our American values. This is something we all used to have, regardless of party affiliation.

It is hard to know what people’s true values are anymore.

– jmw

I can’t say how glad — and blessed — I am that our pastors keep politics out of the pulpit. There are people in our congregation on both sides of the political aisle, and we still worship together.

– Guest

Trying to convince Sen. Josh Hawley to do or not do something because it’s “the right thing to do” is a fool’s errand. Hawley will turn away from Trump only if he decides it’s good for his own political ambitions.

– Guest

“Hauling Hawley,” he of the Jan. 6 fist-pumping and running fame in the face of the Capitol mob he encouraged, is a longtime admirer of Big Loser Trump and Trump’s Big Lie.

If you’ve not had the pleasure, Google Hawley sprinting down the stairs to the Road Runner tune and laugh.

– Guest

Anyone who is thinking of voting for Jackrabbit Josh in 2024 should look at the video of his cowardly hightailing it out of the Capitol after he helped incite the riot that he then ran away from. He is an embarrassment to any true patriot.

– momus

Come on, Trumpers. Tell me how you love the Constitution.

– that’s what I R

At least Trump defended the First and Second Amendments, unlike the losers currently in the White House, who want you silenced and harmless to them.

– GeeWhiz

I suggest you carefully read Matt Taibbi’s Twitter thread detailing the supposedly shocking “Twitter Files” released by Elon Musk. Buried in there are references to requests from both the Trump White House and the Biden campaign for certain tweets to be taken down. And any presidential candidate who calls for “the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution” is no defender of the First Amendment, much less the principles on which this country was founded.

– Nomad

You understand that the First Amendment to the Constitution is what The Former Guy now wants to be rid of, right?

– G