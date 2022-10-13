‘We never walked away’ after DUI arrest

Amazon was linked to interest in hiring Marshawn Lynch for its NFL coverage as far back as January.

His August arrest on a DUI charge appeared to put a kink in those plans. But it didn’t scuttle them. Amazon announced on Wednesday that Lynch is joining its “Thursday Night Football” broadcast team and will do so starting with Thursday’s game between the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders.

He won’t be part of the traveling game-day crew that works on site for Amazon’s game coverage. At least, not regularly. He’ll instead star in pre-produced segments that will be featured on the broadcasts.

Marshawn Lynch’s assignments starting on Thursday include playing football with local youth and feeding alligators. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

This is according to Amazon’s vice president of global sports video Marie Donoghue, who revealed the news on Wednesday to the “Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast.”

“Starting this Thursday, we’ll have Marshawn Lynch,” Donoghue said. “Marshawn will not be on set with us every week. He’s primarily going to be in some pre-taped segments.”

Per Donoghue, the features in store include Lynch playing football with local Chicago youth and feeding alligators. Sounds like a perfect fit. Before he was Beast Mode, Lynch made his claim to fame with his 2007 ode to a Buffalo Applebee’s as a Bills rookie, establishing his talent for internet stardom.

Donoghue also anticipates that he’ll work directly with former Seattle Seahawks teammate Richard Sherman, who’s a member of the on-site broadcast team. Lynch joined Sherman on his podcast on Wednesday to talk about the new gig.

Amazon: DUI arrest didn’t sway them from hiring Lynch

According to Donoghue, Amazon didn’t considered cutting off talks with Lynch because of his arrest.

“I think Marshawn wanted to work through some things,” she continued. “We were already working with him. We never walked away. We just worked through some things with him, and we’re excited. We can’t wait for him to join.”

Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas on Aug. 9 on charges of driving under the influence, failure to refuse/surrender and failure to drive in a travel lane. Video shows that police found Lynch sitting in the driver’s side of his Shelby GT500 around 8 a.m. His car was missing its front driver’s side wheel, and Lynch struggled to stay awake as officers questioned him. Police say they obtained a warrant to draw his blood.

Story continues

Lynch’s attorneys Richard A. Schonfeld and David Z. Chesnoff contested the DUI charge in a statement.

“Marshawn was not pulled over for a DUI,” the statement reads. “Rather the vehicle was safely parked and not in operation. We are confident that when all evidence is presented, this will not be a DUI under Nevada law. Marshawn appreciates and is thankful for everyone’s concern and support.”

The case has not been resolved. Lynch is scheduled for a December 7 appearance in Las Vegas Municipal Court.