Missouri’s first Black congresswoman’s car was littered with bullets last weekend while it was parked in St. Louis. Despite sources believing she was not the intended target of the gunplay, the politician continues to receive a great outpouring of support from the community.

NBC News states while U.S. House Rep. Cori Bush was not in the car when it was shot up, nor was she injured, but she is still shaken.

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., attends a news conference on the FIX Clemency Act outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday, December 10, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

“Like far too many of us in St. Louis, experiencing gun violence is all too familiar,” Bush said in a statement released on Twitter. “Thankfully no one was harmed. But any act of gun violence shakes your soul.”

The progressive steered the conversation from herself and drew attention to a much larger issue.

“No one should have to fear for their safety here in St. Louis, and that is exactly why our movement is working every day to invest in our communities, eradicate the root causes of gun violence, and keep every neighborhood safe,” she continued.

A source close to her says that it is believed the shooting, allegedly on the morning of Jan. 22, was not intended for the congresswoman but the incident is disturbing. The representative also says that there was evidence that other vehicles were tampered with over the weekend in the same area of the shooting.

One guest on Fox News described the incident as what he claimed is natural consequence of the defund the police position he claims is held by Democrats. New York Police Sgt. Joseph Imperatrice, founder of Blue Lives Matter NYC, told the anchor last week, “The harsh truth is we need the lawmakers to be victims.”

During a segment called “American’s Crime Crisis,” another comment made on air was, “Of course, we would never wish any harm whatsoever on any American, let alone a politician we disagreed with. BUT…”

Congressman Jamal Bowman, the representative from the Bronx, stood up for his colleague and blasted the right-leaning Fox mouthers, saying, “This is vile and disgusting.”

“We are thankful that Cori is safe and unharmed. That’s the only thing that needs to be said. You all can sit there and continue to be mad and hateful. She’ll keep doing the people’s work with love and conviction,” he tweeted.

He was not the only one grateful that she was safe.

Former Ohio State Sen. Nina Turner also used her social media platform to support Bush, writing, “I love you and I am so sorry you, your family and team have to endure this just because you speak for justice.” It is unclear if Turner believes the gunshots were meant for the congresswoman or if she was providing sisterly support after various right-wingers and white supremacists as well as other groups attacked her.

Comedian Kathy Griffin tweeted in response to the shooting, “Oh my God, Congresswoman! Glad to hear you are unharmed, but so sorry you had to go through this traumatic experience.”

This is not the first time that Bush has had her car violated. In 2020, her car was shot up. She shared the story on Twitter.

She tweeted on Jun. 10, 2020, “My car took the bullets. I am safe. When I say that I am the people I serve, it’s not a slogan! A bullet went through my door handle on one side of the car, another went through my tire on the other side. I’m committed to taking us from ‘surviving St. Louis’ to ‘living it.’”

After becoming a leader for prison reform and police violence eradication in 2014 in Ferguson, Missouri, the minister and nurse was so moved by the Michael Brown slaying that she could not sit still, shortly afterward became a political voice. The activist then lived just six minutes from where Brown, an 18-year-old Black teen, was killed.

