‘We need more go balls’

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost 16-10 to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night, and while no one on the team was happy with the result, wide receiver Chase Claypool laid out what he thinks the team’s biggest problem is: a lack of deep balls.

Claypool specifically complained about the lack of deep passes, but he knows that’s wrapped up in the larger issue of offensive passivity. Almost every pass is a shorter pass, which means every drive has to last a long time to make it to the end zone. A long drive with tons of plays gives the defense more chances to take advantage of mistakes, so the Steelers have to be perfect. Claypool doesn’t consider that a long term formula for winning.

The offense was definitely an issue on Sunday night. Pickett completed 32 of 44 passes for 257 yards, but his yards per attempt was just 5.84. He threw one touchdown, but also threw three interceptions.

The offense wasn’t the only problem. The defense dropped four (!!!) interceptions, any one of which could have turned the game in the Steelers’ favor.

The Steelers have lots of problems right now, so even if the staff started drawing up those deep plays and Pickett could execute them, it probably wouldn’t be the silver bullet to a winning season. Claypool, though, might not have to stay around and see what happens. His name has been mentioned several times as a possible trade target for WR-needy teams, so his days in Pittsburgh may be numbered. Considering that he just gave a quote criticizing the coaching staff, he might be the first one on the train out of town.