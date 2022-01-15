Kelly Rizzo posted an emotional tribute to husband Bob Saget. (Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Kelly Rizzo, the widow of Bob Saget, is paying tribute to the comic and Full House star a day after he was laid to rest in a private funeral. The 65-year-old’s death was announced Sunday after he was found in an Orlando, Fla. hotel room, having apparently died in his sleep.

Though Rizzo, who wed Saget in 2018, has shared messages on her Instagram Stories over the past week — including thanking friends John Mayer and Jeff Ross for retrieving her husband’s car from the LAX airport parking lot — her Instagram post on Saturday marked her first since his death.

“My sweet husband,” the Eat Travel Rock host wrote alongside a selfie of herself and Saget. “After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last six years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we’d ever been and change each other’s lives forever. I got to be the one to love him and cherish him. He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it. Because that’s how amazing Bob was. He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you.”

She continued, “Most importantly. I have no regrets. We loved each other so damn much and told each other 500 times every day. Constantly. I know how much he loved me until the very last moment and he knew the same. I’m so grateful for that. Not everyone gets that.

“Bob was a force,” she wrote. “I’m sure every one of you out there, whether you knew him or not, was in awe of the enormous outpouring of love and tribute for this special man. It was like nothing anyone has ever seen. I am so appreciative for the kindness and support from loved ones and strangers. Everyone loves Bob and everyone wants to make sure I’m OK. And for that, I’m eternally grateful.

Story continues

“Bob had so much more he wanted to do and so much more love to give. And to the best of my ability it will be my mission to share how amazing he was with the world, and try in some small way to keep spreading his message of love and laughter. (No, you will never see me do stand-up.) I also want to keep sharing how important the Scleroderma Research Foundation was to him. I just want to make him proud. And to his girls, I will love you all with all my heart, always. Honey, I love you more than anything, forever.”

Rizzo’s post has seen an outpouring of support from the likes of Jana Kramer, Danielle Fishel and Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter, Natasha.

Saget’s marriage to Rizzo was his second; his previous marriage to Sherri Kramer ended in 1997 and resulted in three daughters. According to TMZ, his funeral on Friday was attended by his Full House co-stars along with comedian friends Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Jimmy Kimmel and Kathy Griffin.