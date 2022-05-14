“We Lost Our Miracle Baby” – The Hamden Journal

Britney Spears has lost her first child with fiancé Sam Asghari.

The pop star broke the news of her miscarriage in a statement posted to her Instagram feed on Sunday. “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” she and Asghari wrote in a joint statement. “This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along. However we were overly excited to share the good news.”

Spears and Asghari went on to say that it’s their “love for each other” that’s giving them strength at this difficult moment. “We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support,” the pair continued. ” We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

Spears and Asghari have been engaged since September of last year, and first announced the pregnancy in April—around five months after Spears’ 13-year-long conservatorship came to an end. In response to Spears’ Instagram post, Asghari commented, “We will have a miracle soon ❤️.”

Spears shares teenage sons Jayden and Preston with ex-husband Kevin Federline. Her Instagram announcement can be found below.