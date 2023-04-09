‘We literally made this decision two minutes ago’

‘American Idol’ top 55 contestants PJAE and Malik Heard receive some surprising news during Season 21’s Final Judgment. (Photo: ABC)

Sunday brought the American Idol Showstoppers round — aka “Final Judgment,” or as old-school viewers called it back in the day, the “Green Mile” — as the judges selected the “magic 24” moving on to Season 21’s semifinals. And after watching this year’s remaining 55 hopefuls perform for a live audience at L.A.’s Orpheum Theatre, the judges claimed they were facing their toughest and “most intense” decisions ever.

Of course, the judges say that every season. But they did seem to genuinely agonize over some deliberations, especially when it came to two similarly sultry, falsetto-dependent soul singers, PJAE and Malik Heard. After hearing PJAE do Luke James’s “I Want You” and Malik do the vibey Tevin Campbell crowd-pleaser “Can We Talk,” the panelists were at a standstill, so they decided to solve the problem with a good old-fashioned sudden-death sing-off, right there in the deliberation room.

And, as is often the case with American Idol Final Judgment/Green Mile episodes, there was a good old-fashioned “twist,” too — but this one really was a series first.

So, here’s what went down: PJAE and Malik were tasked with choosing either Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted” or “Best Part” by Daniel Caesar featuring H.E.R. (they had to agree on this), rehearsing for one hour, then returning to sing in the room with no reverb, microphones, or musical backing of any kind. After going with the Eilish ballad, both contestants delivered elegant renditions, and vocally, it was extremely close. However, PJAE interpreted the song with more pure, raw emotion, and Luke Bryan even said it was the best PJAE had “ever sang in his whole life.” It therefore seemed like PJAE was the winner.. but apparently the judges were not expecting this development, because now they seemed more flummoxed than before.

“The person that we were thinking about is out!” announced Katy Perry, as the judges went rogue and suddenly changed their minds. “We’ve never done this, but we’ve actually moved someone else out of the competition … We literally made this decision two minutes ago.”

To clarify, that decision was to keep both PJAE and Malik — but at the expense of another, unnamed contestant that they’d originally earmarked for the top 24.

It was unclear if anyone among Sunday’s eliminees was the specific one who’d been pushed aside to make room for both PJAE and Malik. Among the singers who were sent home were Kaylin Hedges, a Platinum Ticket recipient who faltered on her poorly chosen Seal cover, and Adin Boyer, the autistic singer-songwriter who’d struggled but ultimately triumphed during Hollywood Week. Adin’s vocals weren’t quite up to par with some of the rest of the top 55, but Lionel Richie assured the gifted musician that he had “a definite place in this business” and even told him, “I want to write with you. I mean that. I just want to sit down with you and see what you have to offer, because you have a lot in there. Look for the phone call!” Hopefully those weren’t empty words from Lionel, but regardless, Adin left Idol with his head and spirits very high.

Fire Wilmore’s Sunday exit was a lot more tense, even it was — I’m being honest, in a Cowell-like way — long overdue. A hard-luck single mom with a decent voice who’d been given multiple chances (starting with an invitation to audition again after she was initially turned down), Fire had had an “interesting journey” this season. And her Showstoppers cover of Duffy’s “Mercy” left things on a literal high note, as it was her best performance yet. But it still wasn’t enough, so the panel the told Fire that her interesting journey on Idol was finally ending. “Truthfully, your fire is never going out,” Fire’s biggest supporter, Katy, insisted, adding, “I love you.” But Katy, the one who’d given Fire that second chance during the auditions, didn’t extend any offer to collaborate or stay in touch, like Lionel had with Adin. And as Fire “shut down” — that was how Luke described her real-time reaction to her rejection — the disappointment and even anger on her face was evident. “I’m not OK with going home. I just feel like I needed this more than a lot people did. But it doesn’t matter,” she told host Ryan Seacrest with a standoffish shrug. (If I’m being especially honest, I suspect producers played on Fire’s desperation for ratings and drama, and never really intended to advance her to the live shows — so I did understand her bitterness.)

Sunday’s episode ended with a cliffhanger: another sing-off, this time between smoky-throated teens Paige Anne and Megan Danielle. Paige Anne hadn’t been feeling well this week and therefore delivered her Showstoppers rendition of “California Dreamin’” remotely, from her hotel room. (Side note: Why hadn’t that been an option for the ailing Kaya Stewart, who had to drop out last week?) And Paige actually gave what the judges said was the show’s “best in-room performance ever.” (Another side note: This was high praise, considering that two past winners, Noah Thompson and Just Sam, gave remote performances during their respective seasons.) Megan had the advantage doing her performance, of the A Star Is Born ballad “Always Remember Us This Way,” with a full band and audience at the Orpheum — but the judges still seemed to think the two singers occupied the same lane. So, they told Paige and Megan to pick any Adele song (why???) and the girls went with “Easy on Me.” The night ended with Paige’s lovely if a bit too controlled rendition of that tune, but we’ll have to wait until Monday’s part-two Showstoppers episode to find out if Megan’s presumably rawer and raspier take was better — or if the judges went easy on these sing-off contenders and let both go through to the top 24 as well.

Below are the other singers who survived Sunday’s Final Judgment. On Monday, we will find out who, including Paige and/or Megan, will join them, as the judges’ deliberations conclude. I doubt we will find out which also-ran contestant the judges impulsively axed after PJAE and Malik’s sing-off changed their minds, but there will still be drama, because according to Ryan, Monday will feature a “shocking twist you’ll never see coming!” OK, then.

Kaeyra, “River”

Swapping her piano for a badass bass guitar, this rock chick in the red Fabulous Stains eyeliner ruled on her Bishop Briggs cover and, as the judges put it, “woke everybody up.” It’s no wonder she swaggered into the judges’ deliberation room, dressed in her best Matrix superheroine PVC finery, like she was walking a Paris runway. The woman is a star. Lionel said the steakhouse performer effectively went “from lounge singer to lead singer” this week.

Warren Peay, “Whipping Post”

I think Warren really needed his “crutch” of an instrument, his guitar; this was not the week to take a risk and cast it aside. Even Katy was aghast went she saw him walking onto the stage without it. His “Whipping Post” was nowhere at the level of Bo Bice’s iconic Season 4 version, and I thought he had blown it. But the judges still put Warren through, probably based on his overall strong body of work. I hope he brings his guitar to Hawaii for the next round.

Nutsa, “Proud Mary”

Rebounding from her Hollywood Week debacle when she was told to have “more grace” after clashing with her duet partner, Nutsa was humbled and apologetic in the Final Judgment room, but on the Orpheum stage she was still a proud pop diva. While I wouldn’t compare her to Tina Turner at all, she was serving some J.Lo realness in her neon catsuit and bedazzled boots, and the upbeat, splashy, Vegas-style number suited her. She was exciting. The judges were “nuts for Nutsa” and put her through. I am glad Nutsa didn’t get a villain edit this week.

Michael Williams, “Angels Like You”

The judges declared this heartthrob “top 10 material” at his audition, but this week’s Miley Cyrus cover wasn’t even top 55 material. The judges looked unimpressed and later blamed the song choice. Considering that they dumped Kaylin Hedges after she failed to clear the very high bar that had been set for her, I have no idea why they gave Michael a reprieve after this lackluster effort.

Wé Ani, “Ain’t No Way”

Damnnnn. There ain’t no way this dynamite lady ain’t making the top 10. She slayed this Aretha cover and showcased a whistle tone that had Lionel up out of his seat and testifying. “That’s a star, right there!” Lionel raved. Selecting Wé for the top 24 seemed like the judges’ easiest no-brainer decision of the night.

Zachariah Smith “Don’t Stop Me Now”

Zachariah had a rough go in Hollywood, but I was still rooting for him, so I heaved a big, joyous sigh of relief when he pulled off the comeback of the season (so far) with this perfectly chosen Queen anthem. Zachariah was so in his element — more like the Showboaters Round, amirite? — and the Orpheum audience was eating it up. “He might’ve just won the damn thing!” raved Luke, while Katy said Zachariah had “one of the most interesting voices in the competition.” Hopefully there’s no stopping him now.

Tyson Venegas, “Cuz I Love You”

This was another Platinum Ticket darling who stumbled and crumbled under the pressure, forgetting almost the entire first verse of this tricky, wordy, rappy Lizzo hit. Bizarrely, the judges quickly forgave him, ‘cuz they love him, and they still predicted he’d make the top 10 — but I have my doubts.

Haven Madison, “Bird Set Free”

Like Maddie Poppe or Alejandro Aranda before her, Haven excels when performing her own material. She chose this Sia power ballad because it was a song she wish she’d written, and I think she did a solid job with it, but she seemed to take the chorus a bit too literally — because she did actually sing off-key a couple of times. Luke said her envisioned her “going very, very, very far,” not just on Idol, but in the industry in general, and I agree; I’ve had Haven pegged as top 10 material from the very start. But I do hope she’ll have more opportunities to sing her own songs. She’s a true artist.

Lucy Love, “Flying Without Wings”

Lucy appeared defeated after her performance of Season 2 winner Ruben Studdard’s coronation single, because she’d apparently messed up some lyrics at the song’s beginning. Unlike Tyson’s flub, however, this was not noticeable, and the judges just told her to keep on fighting. I hope Lucy doesn’t get too in her head — like Fire, she is a single mom who really wants and needs this — because if she doesn’t sabotage herself, she has the potential to go very far.

