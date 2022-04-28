We ‘Hope to See Carol Again’

Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon; group – The Walking Dead

Melissa McBride will no longer star in a previously announced spinoff of The Walking Dead.

In a statement issued Wednesday, AMC confirmed the 56-year-old actress won’t appear in the upcoming spinoff of the hit zombie apocalypse series that was set to center on her character Carol Peletier and Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon.

“Melissa McBride has given life to one of the most interesting, real, human and popular characters in The Walking Dead Universe,” said an AMC spokesperson Wednesday, per Entertainment Weekly.

“Unfortunately, she is no longer able to participate in the previously announced spin-off focused on the Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier characters, which will be set and filmed in Europe this summer and premiere next year. Relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for Melissa at this time. We know fans will be disappointed by this news, but The Walking Dead Universe continues to grow and expand in interesting ways and we very much hope to see Carol again in the near future.”

AMC and a representative for McBride didn’t immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride and Seth Gilliam attend The Walking Dead Premiere and Party

The news comes after AMC announced in 2020 that The Walking Dead would conclude in 2022 with an expanded 11th season.

At the time, AMC first revealed that two spinoffs were in the works, the first with Reedus, 53, and McBride. EW reported that the spinoff will now focus on Reedus’ character instead.

As previously reported, the second spinoff, Tales of The Walking Dead, will be an episodic anthology with individual episodes or arcs of episodes focused on new or existing characters, backstories or other stand-alone experiences.

The Walking Dead, which premiered in 2010, also stars Danai Gurira, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand and Khary Payton.

The season 11 finale of The Walking Dead will air later this year.