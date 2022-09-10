We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?

Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.

We’re of course talking about the rumor we heard about Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen possibly splitting.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback recently took off a few days from preseason training, hinting at personal reasons.

“I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s–t going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it’s a continuous process,” the sports star told reporters in late August during an exhibition finale against the Indianapolis Colts.

READ MORE: ‘Hot mama’ See Gisele strike a pose for this magazine in Miami

According to widespread media reports, Bundchen is not happy that Brady decided to unretire and bolted away for some Me Time in Costa Rica.

After returning to Florida, the 42-year-old supermodel was seen at Tidal Cove Water Park in Aventura with their kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, on Sunday.

It’s not unusual that a mom goes somewhere with her kids sans hubby, and we’re hoping that their marriage isn’t on the rocks. But still we have to wonder, if they do indeed decide to separate, who will get the multimillion ecomansion on Indian Creek Island?

Brady and Gisele plunked down $17 million for a plot in so-called Billionaires Bunker over two years ago; recent pics on Daily Mail show that the massive thing is still being built.

The massive property looks big enough for both of them. And probably could fit your family, too.

Another telltale sign of the couple’s alleged “rough patch?”

Bundchen is not set to attend her husband’s first regular season game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Texas on Sunday, People reports.

“It feels very different this year than last year… She was excited to be here, we saw her around,” an insider told the media outlet. “I’m not saying she can’t possibly come, but nothing is in place for her to be here [and] that seems weird.”