Speaker Pelosi: “We have some questions about the irresponsibility of the Secret Service at the time of January 6th.”

Nancy Pelosi speaking in front of a group of people: We have some questions about the irresponsibility of the secret service at the time of January 6 when the United States Capital was stormed with rioters.

Some of them performed magnificently. Some of them did not. I have many threats, you know, I probably more than anybody except a presidential candidate, but I’m more concerned about the safety of my members, safety of our staff, the safety of those who cover us in the United States Capital, and you see the frivolousness with which these Secret Service treated that. I had the protection of the, the Capitol Police to whom I am very indebted.

They saved our democracy on January 6, the Capitol Police did so thank you.

* the crowd claps *