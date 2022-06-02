The Real hosts

The Real/Instagram

The ladies of The Real aren’t ready to say goodbye.

Co-hosts Adrienne Bailon Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Garcelle Beauvais reflected on the historic show’s legacy in Entertainment Weekly‘s sneak peek of the series finale, which airs on Friday.

Kicking things off, Bailon Houghton, 38, said: “We have made our mark.”

“I was talking to my mom earlier this morning. She knows this is the farewell show, and she was just telling me, ‘You guys really did break the mold of daytime television,'” she continued. “And it’s so crazy when you think of it that way. There was never a show that looked like us.”

Chiming in virtually, Love mentioned how the “purpose” of the series was to “put on people that normally wouldn’t get on” a daytime television program.

“We were able to talk about things that some people, they just ignore. When you look back at eight seasons, over 1,300 episodes, it’s phenomenal and it’s historic,” Love, 50, said. “This is actually a celebration. And we hope that our example, with what we’ve done, can continue.”

RELATED: The Real Co-Hosts Recreate Famous Celebrity Pregnancy Looks for Special Halloween Episode

Love added, “Don’t let this end. Get another show like this together with fabulous women, because we have a whole future of things that we still have to fight for with justice and equality. We can’t be afraid to talk about this.”

Because the show featured “multicultural people,” Love said she believed they were able to cover an assortment of topics.

“We are so proud, and we will not be sad today,” she shared. “We celebrate.”

The series also posted a video of the women singing on set to their Twitter page with the caption, “It’s so hard to say Goodbye… We’re going to miss you so much, Real Fam. Be sure to catch our farewell episode Friday, June 3rd.”

The Real

Andrew H. Walker/Getty The co-hosts of The Real

The Real premiered in 2013 with Bailon Houghton, Love, Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Tamar Braxton as the original panel. Mowry-Housley and Braxton eventually departed the show, and Amanda Seales briefly became a co-host in 2020 but left the role after six months.

Story continues

The series was Warner Bros’ longest-running daytime syndicated talk show after The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Jenny Jones Show. It has also earned three Daytime Emmy Awards and two NAACP Image Awards.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In April, PEOPLE confirmed that The Real was coming to an end. At the time, Love said the cast and crew did “everything we could to scale the show down,” but it didn’t work out in their favor.

“We shot 7-8 shows in 3 days, no audience, made a conference room into a studio, but in my opinion Covid costs killed this show,” she wrote on Instagram. “It’s been a great ride and thanks to the viewers for 8 great seasons!”

The Real‘s series finale airs Friday (check local listings).